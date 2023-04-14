Technology News

OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus Pad is said to cost Rs. 39,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 18:36 IST
OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad has a single Halo Green colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad is said to go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset
  • OnePlus Pad is backed by a 9,510mAh battery

OnePlus Pad powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC was unveiled in February during the company's Cloud 11 event. The Chinese electronics brand is yet to reveal the pricing and exact availability details of the tablet, but ahead of it, a known tipster has leaked its India price details. The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a flagship offering. The tablet packs up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted the Indian pricing of the OnePlus Pad. According to the leak, it will have a launch price tag of Rs. 39,999. OnePlus is expected to offer bank discounts to further sweeten the deal.

As per a recent leak by Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard), the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30 and will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Bank discounts are said to bring down the effective price to Rs. 23,099.

Since there's no confirmation from OnePlus about the pricing yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Pad will be offered in a single Halo Green colour with up to 12GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It runs on Android 13 and features an 11.61-inch (2,000x2,800 pixels) LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate up to 144Hz, 296ppi pixel density and 500nits brightness. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR capabilities and has an 88.14 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1400:1 contact ratio. As mentioned, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

For optics, OnePlus Pad has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for Electronics Image Stabilisation (EIS). For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera as well. It packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad price in India, OnePlus Pad specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
Mi Band 8 Set to Launch on April 18 Alongside Xiaomi 13 Ultra; Design Teased

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  4. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  5. OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again: Here's How Much It May Cost
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Make Battery Replacement Easier
  8. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped: Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Teased Ahead of April 18 Launch; Looks More Like a Camera Than a Phone
  2. OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators
  4. Mi Band 8 Set to Launch on April 18 Alongside Xiaomi 13 Ultra; Design Teased
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  9. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.