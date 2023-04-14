OnePlus Pad powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC was unveiled in February during the company's Cloud 11 event. The Chinese electronics brand is yet to reveal the pricing and exact availability details of the tablet, but ahead of it, a known tipster has leaked its India price details. The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a flagship offering. The tablet packs up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted the Indian pricing of the OnePlus Pad. According to the leak, it will have a launch price tag of Rs. 39,999. OnePlus is expected to offer bank discounts to further sweeten the deal.

As per a recent leak by Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard), the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30 and will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Bank discounts are said to bring down the effective price to Rs. 23,099.

Since there's no confirmation from OnePlus about the pricing yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Pad will be offered in a single Halo Green colour with up to 12GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It runs on Android 13 and features an 11.61-inch (2,000x2,800 pixels) LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate up to 144Hz, 296ppi pixel density and 500nits brightness. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR capabilities and has an 88.14 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1400:1 contact ratio. As mentioned, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

For optics, OnePlus Pad has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for Electronics Image Stabilisation (EIS). For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera as well. It packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

