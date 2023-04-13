OnePlus Nord 3 may hit the Indian and global markets soon. The phone was previously spotted across several certification sites hinting at some of its features. Over the past few months, the phone has made headlines with several leaks and reports. Now, a tipster suggests that OnePlus has started testing the Nord 3 smartphone in India and global markets. The tipster also hints at a probable launch timeline for the phone, its price range, and some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus is testing the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in its India and global markets. The phone is expected to launch in the next six to eight weeks, as per the tipster. That indicates a mid-May to mid-June launch.

The tipster also suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tippec to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. The phone is expected to include a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is likely to use a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W wired fast charging support. Brar also suggests that the phone could be priced between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 in India.

A previous report suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3, expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in July last year, will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.