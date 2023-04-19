Technology News

OnePlus Pad Allegedly Spotted on Flipkart; Price, Storage, Colour Options Leaked

The OnePlus Pad may start at Rs. 37,999 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad will be available in a Halo Green colour

  • The OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet
  • It features an 11.61-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 resolution
  • The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset

OnePlus Pad was unveiled back in February at the Cloud 11 event alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. This is OnePlus's first Android tablet. Over the past couple of months, several leaks and reports have suggested the expected price range of the tablet India. Now, a Twitter user has allegedly spotted the tablet on Flipkart, and has leaked its price, storage, and colour options.

OnePlus Pad price in India, availability

It was announced at launch that the OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-order in April, while a report suggested that the tablet will be available through Flipkart.

Now, according to Twitter user ROBINAYN (@ROBINAYN), the OnePlus Pad was allegedly listed on Flipkart hinting at its price and storage variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is reportedly priced at Rs. Rs 37,999, while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is marked at Rs. Rs 39,999.

Offered in a Halo Green colour, the OnePlus Pad customer may also get some additional discounts with certain bank cards of up to Rs. 2,000, making the effective starting price Rs. 35,999, according to the leaked listing.

OnePlus Pad specifications

Featuring an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2800x2000, a pixel density of 296 ppi, and a brightness of 500nits, the OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android tablet. The tablet has a 7:5 aspect ratio, an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, is 6.54mm thin, and weighs 552 grams.

The tablet is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported on the tablet. The quad-speaker arrangement provides an Omnibearing sound field, with the speakers switching between the left and right channels dependent on the tablet's orientation.

While the OnePlus Pad doesn't offer cellular connectivity, it does support a 5G hotspot mode when connected to a smartphone. The tablet has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. It has a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC rapid charging support that is said to provide up to one month of standby time. OnePlus claims that the tablet can charge from one to 90 percent in just 60 minutes. The retail box of the tablet also includes a matching magnetic keyboard and a pen.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad price in India, OnePlus Pad specifications, OnePlus Pad
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Spotify Access Restored After Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working: Details

