Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition phone will make its way to India, according to the company. The smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this year, will soon be available in a leather finish as part of the limited-edition set. The set also includes a dragon egg collectible, a dragon shaped SIM eject pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, a key chain with the sigil of House Targaryen, along with a commemorative message from King Viserys, one of the characters from the HBO series House of the Dragon that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Details of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition set were revealed by the company on its website, with a link to pre-order the handset. The phone will be available via Flipkart, but the e-commerce platform currently displays a microsite for the limited-edition set.

While there's no word on pricing for the House of the Dragon limited-edition smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G was launched in India at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition specifications

Oppo's website suggests that the upcoming limited-edition smartphone will feature similar specifications as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G handset that was launched in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR 10+ support.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats.

The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging that is claimed to be durable for four or more years.

