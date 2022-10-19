Technology News
  Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition set will be sold via Flipkart.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 18:25 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition comes with themed collectibles

  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G was launched in India in July
  • The company will relaunch the handset as part of a limited-edition series
  • Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon set pricing yet to be revealed

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition phone will make its way to India, according to the company. The smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this year, will soon be available in a leather finish as part of the limited-edition set. The set also includes a dragon egg collectible, a dragon shaped SIM eject pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, a key chain with the sigil of House Targaryen, along with a commemorative message from King Viserys, one of the characters from the HBO series House of the Dragon that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Details of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition set were revealed by the company on its website, with a link to pre-order the handset. The phone will be available via Flipkart, but the e-commerce platform currently displays a microsite for the limited-edition set.

While there's no word on pricing for the House of the Dragon limited-edition smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G was launched in India at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition specifications

Oppo's website suggests that the upcoming limited-edition smartphone will feature similar specifications as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G handset that was launched in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR 10+ support.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats.

The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging that is claimed to be durable for four or more years.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 10h 16min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition, House of the Dragon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details
