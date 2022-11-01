Technology News
loading

Oppo A58 Design Renders Surface, Specifications Tipped; Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Oppo A58 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 November 2022 10:36 IST
Oppo A58 Design Renders Surface, Specifications Tipped; Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Oppo A58 could come in Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, Tranquil Sea Blue colours

Highlights
  • Oppo A58 said to feature a 3,880mAh battery, 33W fast charging support
  • It may get up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The Oppo A58 could run on Android-based ColorOS 12.1

Oppo is believed to be working on its next generation of Oppo A series smartphones. The first release of this mid-range lineup could be the Oppo A58. The supposed design renders and specifications of the phone were revealed in a new report. The handset is said to have a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a V-shaped notch for housing the 8-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, the Oppo A58 could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

According to a 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks), the Oppo A58 could come in Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, or Tranquil Sea Blue colours. The pricing of this Oppo smartphone is currently unknown. However, it is expected to come in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Oppo A58 specifications (expected)

The Oppo A58 is tipped to feature a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This Oppo smartphone is said to run on Android-based ColorOS 12.1.

For optics, it could get a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung-built sensor and a 108-megapixel camera. The Oppo A58 is expected to also get an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

It is likely to pack a 3,880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Oppo A58 is depicted to sport the power button on the right side and the volume rockers on the left. This smartphone could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

As per another recent report, a high-end Oppo A series handset could also be in the works which is expected to bear the Oppo A98 moniker. This smartphone is said to sport a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A58, Oppo A58 specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing for App Developers in India Following CCI Ruling
Qala Release Date: Netflix Movie, With Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan, Out December 1
Oppo A58 Design Renders Surface, Specifications Tipped; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing in India After CCI Ruling
  2. Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Rolex on the Back
  3. Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Relaunch Vine Video App
  4. BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Launches New Tariff Plans With Up to 1 Year Validity
  5. Oppo A58 Design Renders Surface, Specifications Tipped; May Launch Soon: Report
  6. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  7. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Software Could Make It Possible
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC Maintains Value Above $20,000, Crypto Market Swells Over Trillion-Dollar Cap
  2. Elon Musk Seeks Major Platform Changes After Twitter Takeover, Wants to Relaunch Vine Video App: Report
  3. Qala Release Date: Netflix Movie, With Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan, Out December 1
  4. Oppo A58 Design Renders Surface, Specifications Tipped; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  5. Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing for App Developers in India Following CCI Ruling
  6. Elon Musk Fires Twitter's Board of Directors to Become Sole Member
  7. Elon Musk's SpaceX May Launch Starship Rocket System by Early December: NASA
  8. Microsoft Said to Have Offered No Remedies in EU Antitrust Review of Activision Deal
  9. ESO Releases Image of Aftermath of Large Star's Explosive Death
  10. Byju's CEO Says Job Cuts Necessitated to Avoid Role Duplication, Redundancies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.