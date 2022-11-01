Technology News
Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing for App Developers in India Following CCI Ruling

Google's requirement to use Play Store billing system still applies for users outside of the country.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters |  Updated: 1 November 2022 10:05 IST
Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing for App Developers in India Following CCI Ruling

Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services

Highlights
  • Google is reviewing its legal options
  • CCI had asked Google to change its approach to its Android platform
  • It has come under fire globally, including in South Korea

Alphabet's Google is pausing its policy that requires app developers to use its Google Play billing system for buying digital goods and services in India, following a ruling by the country's antitrust body.

Google had previously set an extended deadline of October 31 for developers in India to comply with its payments policy.

The search engine giant should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said last week, also fining Google $113 million (roughly Rs. 940 crore).

It is reviewing its legal options, as it aims to build its Android and Play services, according to a post on Google's website seen on Tuesday.

Last month, the CCI had also asked Google to change its approach to its Android platform, slapping another $162 million (roughly Rs. 1,350 crore) for anticompetitive practices related to its operating system.

It has come under fire globally, including in South Korea, for mandating software developers using its app store to use a proprietary in-app payment system.

The blog said the requirement to use its billing system still applies for users outside of the country.

Google is planning a legal challenge to block a ruling by India's antitrust watchdog to change its approach to its Android operating system, concerned that it will restrict how it promotes the platform, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters last week.

The rulings come as Google faces increased antitrust scrutiny across the world. Last month, it suffered a major setback when a European court upheld a 2018 ruling saying it was largely confirming a decision that the company imposed "unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices." Google plans to appeal the decision, where it faces a record $4.1 billion (nearly Rs. 33,920 crore) fine.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Competition Commission of India, CCI
Elon Musk Fires Twitter's Board of Directors to Become Sole Member

