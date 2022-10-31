Photo Credit: Jd.com
Oppo is believed to be working on a new Oppo A series smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand has usually released entry-level or mid-range smartphones in this lineup. However, if recent rumours are to be believed, then the next Oppo A series handset could be an upper-mid-range offering. This smartphone is expected to bear the Oppo A98 moniker. A notable tipster has suggested that this smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. This Oppo smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery as well.
According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo A98 could feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster had previously hinted that this Oppo smartphone may sport a curved display with 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. There could also be a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.
The Oppo A98 is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which might suggest that this will be a 5G-compatible smartphone. It is said to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, however, the exact camera configuration is still unknown.
This Oppo smartphone is also believed to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The tipster claims that the Chinese tech giant aims to release this handset for the global market. There could also be China-specific variants of the Oppo A98. However, there is still no information available regarding a possible launch date for this handset.
Oppo had launched the Oppo A97 5G in China earlier this year for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It features a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. For optics, this handset gets a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
