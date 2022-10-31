Technology News
Oppo A98 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Oppo A98 could be aimed at the global markets according to the tipster.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 12:53 IST
Oppo A98 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Jd.com

The Oppo A98 is expected to succeed the Oppo A97 5G (pictured)

  • Oppo A98 said to feature a full-HD+ curved display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • It is said to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor
  • The Oppo A98 likely to come with 67W fast charging support

Oppo is believed to be working on a new Oppo A series smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand has usually released entry-level or mid-range smartphones in this lineup. However, if recent rumours are to be believed, then the next Oppo A series handset could be an upper-mid-range offering. This smartphone is expected to bear the Oppo A98 moniker. A notable tipster has suggested that this smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. This Oppo smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery as well.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo A98 could feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster had previously hinted that this Oppo smartphone may sport a curved display with 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. There could also be a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.

The Oppo A98 is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which might suggest that this will be a 5G-compatible smartphone. It is said to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, however, the exact camera configuration is still unknown.

This Oppo smartphone is also believed to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The tipster claims that the Chinese tech giant aims to release this handset for the global market. There could also be China-specific variants of the Oppo A98. However, there is still no information available regarding a possible launch date for this handset.

Oppo had launched the Oppo A97 5G in China earlier this year for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It features a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. For optics, this handset gets a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo A98, Oppo A98 specifications, Oppo
