Oppo A58x 5G has been launched in China. It is a toned-down version of the Oppo A56 5G that the company released in China last month. The Oppo A58x 5G 6.56-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this Oppo smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 skin on top.

Oppo A58x 5G price, availability

The Oppo A58x 5G is priced at CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs. 14,500) and the handset will be available in a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. This Oppo smartphone is offered in Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Tranquility Blue (translated) colour options. Pre-booking is open in China, and there is no word from the company regarding global availability.

Oppo A58x 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC2. The Oppo A58x 5G also packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A58x 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera on the front. This smartphone includes features like Night Scene, AI ID photo, time-lapse, slow motion, and more.

The Oppo A58x 5G measures 163.8x75.1x7.99mm and weighs about 186g, the company claims. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition support. This Oppo smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. This handset also features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.