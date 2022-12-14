Technology News
Oppo A58x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A58x 5G price is set at CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 11:01 IST
Oppo A58x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A58x 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A58x 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1
  • It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition support
  • The Oppo A58x 5G has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo A58x 5G has been launched in China. It is a toned-down version of the Oppo A56 5G that the company released in China last month. The Oppo A58x 5G 6.56-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this Oppo smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 skin on top.

Oppo A58x 5G price, availability

The Oppo A58x 5G is priced at CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs. 14,500) and the handset will be available in a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. This Oppo smartphone is offered in Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Tranquility Blue (translated) colour options. Pre-booking is open in China, and there is no word from the company regarding global availability.

Oppo A58x 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC2. The Oppo A58x 5G also packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A58x 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera on the front. This smartphone includes features like Night Scene, AI ID photo, time-lapse, slow motion, and more.

The Oppo A58x 5G measures 163.8x75.1x7.99mm and weighs about 186g, the company claims. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition support. This Oppo smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. This handset also features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A58x 5G

Oppo A58x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A58x 5G, Oppo A58x 5G specifications, Oppo A58x 5G price, Oppo A58x 5G launch, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Oppo A58x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
