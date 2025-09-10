iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Major Differences You Need to Know

iPhone 17 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday with some upgrades over iPhone 16 Pro, as well as a design overhaul. The latest Pro model from Apple is powered by a new A19 Pro chip, while the 16 Pro carries an A18 Pro SoC. The iPhone 17 Pro has three 48-megapixel rear cameras and an 18-megapixel selfie shooter, an upgrade over the triple rear camera unit of the iPhone 16 Pro, which has two 48-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, alongside a 12-megapixel front camera. Here's a thorough breakdown of the iPhone 17 Pro and its key differences with the iPhone 16 Pro, so you can decide if it is worth an upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Price in India Compared

iPhone 17 Pro - The price of the iPhone 17 Pro is set in India at Rs. 1,34,900, Rs. 1,54,900, and Rs. 1,74,900 for the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants. It is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colourways.

iPhone 16 Pro - Although Apple discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro handsets after the iPhone 17 series launch, the phones are still available for purchase via authorised resellers. At launch, the iPhone 16 Pro price in India started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB option, while the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. It was launched in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium shades.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Design, Display and Processor

iPhone 17 Pro - The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a unibody design and a redesigned rectangular “full-width camera plateau” positioned at the top of the back panel. It has a Ceramic Shield 2 display protection and a Ceramic Shield back cover. The handset features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It measures 150×71.9×8.75mm in size and weighs 204g.

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, a 1,206×2,622 pixels resolution and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level. The display includes Dynamic Island, Always-On mode, HDR, True Tone, wide P3 colour gamut, and Haptic Touch. It also has a fingerprint-resistant coating and an anti-reflective layer for clearer viewing.

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the new A19 Pro chip, offering up to 40 percent improved sustained performance over its predecessors. Notably, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro feature a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The difference lies in the A19 Pro chip on the iPhone 17 Pro, which adds Neural Accelerators, something the A18 Pro chip did not have. The latest 17 Pro is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and supports up to 1TB of internal storage. The phone also includes a vapour chamber cooling system and runs on iOS 26 out of the box.

iPhone 16 Pro - The iPhone 16 Pro sports a square-shaped camera module with rounded corners, located at the top-left of the rear panel. The model offers Ceramic Shield front panel protection and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has dimensions of 149.6×71.5×8.25mm and weighs 199g.

The iPhone 16 Pro also has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, but with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. All other display features are identical to the iPhone 17 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by Apple's 3nm A18 Pro chip, which is said to deliver 15 percent better performance than earlier models while consuming 20 percent less power, and it ships with iOS 18. It supports 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro - The iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. The primary camera supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24fps.

The telephoto camera of the iPhone 17 Pro has been upgraded to offer 4x and 8x optical zoom, replacing the 5x zoom of the iPhone 16 Pro, and it supports digital zoom up to 40x. For video, new features include ProRes RAW, Log 2, and Genlock, which allow precise synchronisation across multiple cameras and inputs. The phone also introduces Dual Capture, enabling video recording with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

On the front, the phone houses an 18-megapixel camera with autofocus, Retina Flash, and Centre Stage support. The Centre Stage camera features a square sensor that allows photos to be captured in both portrait and landscape modes, even when the iPhone is held vertically. With AI support, the camera can also automatically widen its field of view when it detects additional people in the frame.

iPhone 16 Pro - The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel wide primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 120fps.

For selfies and video calls, it offers a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Battery

iPhone 17 Pro - Apple has made notable improvements in battery life this year. The iPhone 17 Pro, despite being smaller, now outlasts last year's larger Pro Max. Apple states that the iPhone 17 Pro can deliver up to 33 hours of video playback or 30 hours of streaming.

Apple claims that the A19 Pro chip is designed to enhance power efficiency. With a 40W or higher adapter and a USB Type-C cable, the iPhone 17 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes and using a 30W or higher adapter with a MagSafe Charger, it can reach 50 percent charge in about 30 minutes, according to the company.

iPhone 16 Pro - Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is claimed to offer up to 27 hours of playback or 22 hours of streaming. It is said to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes using a 20W or higher adapter with a USB Type-C charging cable, or a 30W or higher adapter with a MagSafe Charger.

FAQs:

Q. How much does the iPhone 17 Pro cost in India?

The new iPhone 17 Pro has been priced in India at Rs. 134,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 174,900, respectively.

Q. What is the release date of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro will go on sale in India on September 19. However, you can preorder the handset starting September 12.

Q. What colours does the iPhone 17 Pro come in?

The iPhone 17 Pro is offered in three colourways — Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

Q. Where can I pre-order the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro can be pre-ordered via Apple's official website.

Q. What is the battery size of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro's exact battery capacity has not been revealed. However, Apple claims that the phone can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Q. Is the iPhone 17 Pro waterproof?

The iPhone 17 Pro has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.