iPhone 17 series was announced at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9. The new lineup, comprising the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the brand-new iPhone Air, is confirmed to go on pre-orders beginning on Friday, with shipping scheduled for a week later. All models in the iPhone 17 family feature ProMotion displays, 18-megapixel selfie cameras and 48-megapixel rear camera units. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are equipped with the A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 runs on an A19 chipset.

Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series on Friday, September 12, at 5:30 pm IST in India. The new phones will be available in the stores by September 19. Once pre-orders open, interested users can visit the official Apple Store website in India to place their order.

Apart from India, customers in more than 63 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the US, and Vietnam can begin pre-ordering the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max on September 12. The devices will go on sale in these regions starting September 19. In additional countries and regions, availability will begin on Friday, September 26.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India, Offers

Price of the iPhone 17 in India starts at Rs. 82,900, while the iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,49,900.

As mentioned, customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 17 series through Apple's website. The company is providing up to six months of no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

On Apple India website, the EMI plans for the iPhone 17 begin at Rs. 12,983 per month, while the iPhone 17 Air starts at Rs. 19,150 per month. For the higher-end models, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, EMI options start at Rs. 21,650 and Rs. 24,150, respectively. Additionally, Apple is offering exchange benefits of up to Rs. 64,000 on eligible devices.

Customers who pre-order the iPhone 17 models may be able to collect their devices from Apple's retail stores across India, including Apple BKC (Mumbai), Apple Saket (Delhi), Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru), and Apple Koregaon Park (Pune). The new iPhones are also expected to be available through major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales.

The iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models ship with iOS 26, ProMotion displays and 48-megapixel rear camera units. They feature 18-megapixel front-facing cameras and a USB Type-C port for charging. All models offer Dynamic Island and Apple Intelligence-powered AI features. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air run on the A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 has an A19 chipset under the hood.