Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch

The iPhone 17 is here. Apple debuted its newest range of flagship phones at an event on Tuesday, revealing an all-new slim variant of the iPhone, an aluminum unibody design on Pro models, and the A19 family of chipsets. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the introduction of the new iPhone models, Apple has also discontinued certain older models from its website.

Discontinued iPhone Models

Each year, with the dawn of a new iPhone lineup, some older iPhone models are discontinued to prevent them from undercutting the sales of the new devices. Following the reveal of the iPhone 17 range, the tech giant has now discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 models.

The discontinued models include iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus. Apple's new range of iPhones includes iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Older models still available include iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e.

The price of the iPhone 16 has been slashed by Rs. 10,000 in India, as well. The iPhone 16 now costs Rs. 69,900 for the sole 128GB storage variant; higher storage variants of the phone have been discontinued, too. The iPhone 16 Plus, available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, is now priced at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 89,990, respectively.

Apple also introduced new watches and earphones alongside the iPhone 17. Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3 replace older models, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 2. The new Air PodsPro 3, which debuted alongside the new phones and watches with an AI-powered Live Translation feature, replaces AirPods Pro 2.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhoen 17 Pro Price, Availability

The new base model iPhone 17 now starts with 256GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 82,900 in India. The 512GB model costs Rs. 1,02,900.

The iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

The iPhone 17 Pro comes in at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB and 1TB storage models cost Rs. 1,54,900 and s. 1,74,900, respectively.

Finally, the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,49,900, Rs. 1,69,900, Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants, respectively.

All new iPhone models will be up for pre-order starting September 12 at 5:30 PM IST. The phones will go on sale from September 19.