Red Magic recently introduced the Red Magic 11 Pro and Red Magic 11 Pro+ smartphones in China in October, with the Red Magic 11 Pro making its global debut earlier this month. The company now appears to be preparing the next model in its lineup. The upcoming Red Magic 11 Air is expected to succeed the Red Magic 10 Air, which launched in China in April, and early certification details suggest that the new handset may arrive with several upgrades in display, performance and battery capacity.

Red Magic 11 Air Specifications (Expected)

A TENAA certification for the purported Red Magic 11 Air, listed with the model number NX799J, indicates that the handset will feature a 6.85-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,216×2,688 pixels. The phone may also include a 16-megapixel front camera, which could be placed beneath the screen.

The listing indicates that the Red Magic 11 Air will be powered by an unspecified chipset, along with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the base model could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to ship with Android 16, along with the company's Red Magic OS 11 custom interface.

On the back, the Red Magic 11 Air is likely to offer a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. If true, this indicates the specifications are a downgrade from the Red Magic 10 Air, which featured two 50-megapixel rear cameras. The listing also mentions the presence of a 6,780mAh battery, and this suggests that the advertised capacity could be around 7,000mAh. The charging specifications of the phone is not yet known. It is expected to measure 163.82 x 76.54 x 7.85mm and weigh roughly 207g.

With the Red Magic 10 Air having debuted in China in April and the Red Magic 11 Air now appearing on TENAA, the successor is likely to be introduced either in December in China or during the first quarter of 2026.

Red Magic 10 Air Specifications, Features

The Red Magic 10 Air features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with a RedCore R3 chip for enhanced gaming, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone ships with Android 15-based RedMagicOS 10 and includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camers and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Backed by a 6,000mAh battery, the Red Magic 10 Air comes with support for 80W wired fast charging, and gaming-focused features such as capacitive shoulder triggers, a nine-layer ICE-X cooling system, RGB lighting and DTS-X certified speakers. It supports Circle to Search, Gemini AI features and offers connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 164.3×76.6×7.85mm and weighs 205g.