Oppo A98 is believed to be in the works for the Chinese as well as global markets. Its specifications and design details are still under wraps. However, an Oppo handset with the model number PHQ110 has now surfaced on the TENAA database and is believed to be the Oppo A98. It could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The listed handset is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset, which could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Oppo A98 specifications (expected)

The Oppo PHQ110 model listed on the TENAA database sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution. This China-specific model is believed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with a clock rate of 2.2GHz. The display could reportedly have curved edges and offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Its global model is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Oppo A98 is listed to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to also sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot on the front.

The handset is said to offer 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. It is likely to come with 64GB,128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. There is expected to be a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The Oppo A98 could pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to support 67W fast charging.

It is said to measure 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weigh about 171g. The Oppo A98 could also feature a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The handset could also come with face recognition technology for added security.

To recall, the company launched the Oppo A97 5G in China earlier this year. This smartphone sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC and gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

