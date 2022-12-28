Technology News

Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Spotted on FCC, BIS, More Certification Sites: Report

Oppo Find N2 Flip has reportedly also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and HTM5Test sites.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch AMOLED primary display, 3.62-inch cover display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in China at a starting price of CNY 5,999
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 series of foldable smartphones in China earlier this month. The lineup includes the Oppo Find N2 and the clamshell foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip. There is no official word from Oppo regarding the global availability of these smartphones. However, rumours suggest that they will arrive in the global markets in Q1 of 2023. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has now been spotted on various certification sites. This reportedly includes the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site, which might indicate that this smartphone will launch in India.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip has been spotted on the FCC database with the model number CPH2437. Apart from reportedly boasting similar dimensions to the China model, the FCC listing is said to also include live images and schematics of this model that appear to be of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Bluetooth SIG listing reportedly reveals that this model will offer Bluetooth v5.3 support. In addition, the HTM5Test is said to reveal that the Oppo Find N2 Flip global variant will boot Android 13 out of the box. This smartphone has reportedly also been spotted on the BIS database. These listings do not reveal a launch date for this smartphone. However, it is expected to arrive in Q1 of 2023.

Oppo had launched this clamshell foldable smartphone in China for a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a 3.62-inch cover display with a 382x720 pixels resolution and up to 60Hz refresh rate.

This new Oppo smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo, FCC, BIS, Bluetooth SIG, HTM5Test
