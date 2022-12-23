Technology News
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip Being Tested in India, May Launch in Q1 2023: Report

Oppo is expected to unveil the launch details in the coming days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 December 2022 16:13 IST
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip Being Tested in India, May Launch in Q1 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 series was launched in China last week

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • These smartphones may have different specifications than China models
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a clamshell foldable smartphone

Oppo launched the Find N2 series foldable smartphones in China last week. In addition, the company also debuted the Reno 9 lineup in November. A few handsets from these lineups — Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Find N2 Flip — are reportedly being tested in India. Furthermore, Oppo could bring these smartphones to the Indian markets in the first quarter of 2023. The exact launch date of these smartphones is still under wraps. Meanwhile, Oppo is likely to reveal the launch details in the coming days.

According to a PriceBaba report citing information from tipster Yogesh Brar, Oppo could be testing its latest flagship handsets in India. These are rumoured to be the Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The tipster claims that the company is planning to launch these smartphones in India in late Q1 of 2023.

There is no word whether the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and Oppo Find N2 will also be released in India. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the above-mentioned smartphones will carry the same specifications as their China variants or use slightly different hardware. To recall, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro variant that launched in India was a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip in China. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the latter packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a clamshell foldable smartphone that gets a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 3.62-inch cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro have also been launched in China along with the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. These handsets get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 features a Dimensity 8100-Max SOC and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter View Count Feature for Tweets Rolling Out Globally: All Details
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip Being Tested in India, May Launch in Q1 2023: Report
