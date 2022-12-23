Oppo launched the Find N2 series foldable smartphones in China last week. In addition, the company also debuted the Reno 9 lineup in November. A few handsets from these lineups — Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo Find N2 Flip — are reportedly being tested in India. Furthermore, Oppo could bring these smartphones to the Indian markets in the first quarter of 2023. The exact launch date of these smartphones is still under wraps. Meanwhile, Oppo is likely to reveal the launch details in the coming days.

According to a PriceBaba report citing information from tipster Yogesh Brar, Oppo could be testing its latest flagship handsets in India. These are rumoured to be the Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The tipster claims that the company is planning to launch these smartphones in India in late Q1 of 2023.

There is no word whether the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ and Oppo Find N2 will also be released in India. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the above-mentioned smartphones will carry the same specifications as their China variants or use slightly different hardware. To recall, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro variant that launched in India was a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip in China. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the latter packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a clamshell foldable smartphone that gets a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 3.62-inch cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro have also been launched in China along with the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. These handsets get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 features a Dimensity 8100-Max SOC and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

