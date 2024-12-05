ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was launched globally last month. The company has now announced the roadmap for the update's release in India which is similar to its global schedule. As per Oppo, its rollout has already commenced, with Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip becoming the first smartphones to receive the update in the country. ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo devices and carries enhanced visual elements texture interpretation, detailed animations, and new themes.

ColorOS 15 Release Schedule in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oppo India revealed the release timeline of ColorOS 15 in India. The company says its rollout already commenced last month starting with the Oppo Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Reno 11 Pro. Meanwhile, it is available out-of-the-box on the new Find X8 series which comprises of the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro.

The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 15 update is as follows: