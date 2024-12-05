ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was launched globally last month. The company has now announced the roadmap for the update's release in India which is similar to its global schedule. As per Oppo, its rollout has already commenced, with Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip becoming the first smartphones to receive the update in the country. ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo devices and carries enhanced visual elements texture interpretation, detailed animations, and new themes.
ColorOS 15 Release Schedule in India
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oppo India revealed the release timeline of ColorOS 15 in India. The company says its rollout already commenced last month starting with the Oppo Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Reno 11 Pro. Meanwhile, it is available out-of-the-box on the new Find X8 series which comprises of the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro.
The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 15 update is as follows:
|Release Period
|Smartphone
|November 2024
|OPPO Find N3, OPPO Find N3 Flip, OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G
|
|
|December 2024
|OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 12 5G, OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G,
|
|OPPO Reno 11 5G, OPPO Reno 11 F 5G, OPPO K12x 5G,
|
|OPPO F25 Pro 5G, OPPO F27 5G, OPPO Pad 3 Pro, OPPO Pad 2
|
|
|Q1 2025
|OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Find X5,
|
|OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 11 A,
|
|OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G
|
|
|Q2 2025
|OPPO Reno 12 FS, OPPO Reno 12 F, OPPO Reno 11 FS,
|
|OPPO Reno 8 T, OPPO Reno 8 T 5G, OPPO F23 5G
ColorOS 15 Features
ColorOS 15 features a refreshed user interface (UI) and new Flux themes. The latter allows users to create personalised home and lock screens and tweak them with layouts, effects, themes, and wallpapers. The update brings improved dynamic motion effects for charging, fingerprint authentication, and other everyday actions.
Oppo says its new update has a Trinity Engine which comes with a smart caching system for optimisation of the CPU and system performance. The company claims it can improve the overall smoothness of the system by 22 percent, while also improving the device's battery life by up to 12 minutes.
A big part of ColorOS 15 is the range of AI features on offer. The AI Clarity Enhancer feature can upscale low-resolution images into high-definition snapshots. It also gets an AI Unblur feature for removing blur, an AI Eraser feature for unwanted object removal, AI Best Face and AI Clear Face for tweaking and enhancing facial features, and an AI Studio suite which can add artistic styles and textures to photos.