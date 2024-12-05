Technology News
English Edition

Oppo's Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 Rollout Schedule in India Revealed

ColorOS 15 is already available out-of-the-box on the new Find X8 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 14:31 IST
Oppo's Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 Rollout Schedule in India Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo smartphones

Highlights
  • ColorOS 15 update is based on the latest Android 15 operating system
  • It also includes AI features for the Notes and Voice Recorder apps
  • It brings AI-powered Circle to Search capability to Oppo smartphones
Advertisement

ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was launched globally last month. The company has now announced the roadmap for the update's release in India which is similar to its global schedule. As per Oppo, its rollout has already commenced, with Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip becoming the first smartphones to receive the update in the country. ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo devices and carries enhanced visual elements texture interpretation, detailed animations, and new themes.

ColorOS 15 Release Schedule in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oppo India revealed the release timeline of ColorOS 15 in India. The company says its rollout already commenced last month starting with the Oppo Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Reno 11 Pro. Meanwhile, it is available out-of-the-box on the new Find X8 series which comprises of the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro.

The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 15 update is as follows:

Release Period Smartphone
November 2024 OPPO Find N3, OPPO Find N3 Flip, OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G
   
December 2024 OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 12 5G, OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G,
  OPPO Reno 11 5G, OPPO Reno 11 F 5G, OPPO K12x 5G,
  OPPO F25 Pro 5G, OPPO F27 5G, OPPO Pad 3 Pro, OPPO Pad 2
   
Q1 2025 OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Find X5,
  OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 11 A,
  OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G
   
Q2 2025 OPPO Reno 12 FS, OPPO Reno 12 F, OPPO Reno 11 FS,
  OPPO Reno 8 T, OPPO Reno 8 T 5G, OPPO F23 5G

ColorOS 15 Features

ColorOS 15 features a refreshed user interface (UI) and new Flux themes. The latter allows users to create personalised home and lock screens and tweak them with layouts, effects, themes, and wallpapers. The update brings improved dynamic motion effects for charging, fingerprint authentication, and other everyday actions.

Oppo says its new update has a Trinity Engine which comes with a smart caching system for optimisation of the CPU and system performance. The company claims it can improve the overall smoothness of the system by 22 percent, while also improving the device's battery life by up to 12 minutes.

A big part of ColorOS 15 is the range of AI features on offer. The AI Clarity Enhancer feature can upscale low-resolution images into high-definition snapshots. It also gets an AI Unblur feature for removing blur, an AI Eraser feature for unwanted object removal, AI Best Face and AI Clear Face for tweaking and enhancing facial features, and an AI Studio suite which can add artistic styles and textures to photos.

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find N3 Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality 120Hz main display
  • Well designed hinge
  • Capable rear camera setup
  • IPX4-rated design
  • Good battery life with speedy charging
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Average video recording
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N3 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.79-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • No stereo speakers
  • Lack an official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
  • Below average video quality
Read detailed Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ColorOS 15, ColorOS 15 features, ColorOS 15 compatible models, ColorOS 15 release date, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Roshans OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Oppo's Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 Rollout Schedule in India Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  2. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  3. Tecno Megapad 11 With 8,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  4. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Can Now 'Control' Smartphone Tasks
  5. Lava Probuds T24 With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  6. OnePlus India to Invest Rs. 6,000 Crore Under Project Starlight Initiative
  7. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 in India
  8. Samsung's Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Arrive in Early 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80 Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Study Suggests Iberian Slate Plaques May Have Served as Non-Verbal Genealogical Records
  3. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China’s 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support
  5. Google’s AI-Powered Weather Prediction Model GenCast Outperforms Top Forecasting Systems, Says Study
  6. One UI 7 Beta Said to Roll Out on December 5; Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get Priority Access
  7. Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MSI Claw 8 AI+, Claw 7 AI+ With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs , Up to 8-Inch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. NASA's Twin Mini Satellites Captures Far-Infrared Radiation from Polar Regions
  10. Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »