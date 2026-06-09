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Oppo Reno 16 Indian Variant Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chip, Android 16

The Oppo Reno 16 is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 skin on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 16:29 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Indian Variant Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chip, Android 16

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Reno 16 (pictured) is currently limited to the Chinese market

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip
  • The upcoming handset may ship with 12GB of RAM, Android 16
  • India launch of the handset has yet to be announced by the brand
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The Oppo Reno 16 series was launched in China last month, and its India debut is expected to take place soon. While the company has yet to tease its arrival in the country, the Indian and global variant of the vanilla Oppo Reno 16 has been sighted on a benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the handset's moniker and sheds light on some of its key specifications. It is seen with 12GB of RAM and Adreno 722 GPU, running Android 16.

Oppo Reno 16 Could Be Equipped With At Least 12GB of RAM

An Oppo handset bearing the model number CPH2865 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the Indian and global variant of the Oppo Reno 16, which is rumoured to be launched soon. The upcoming handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.84GHz.

The SoC's architecture allegedly comprises one core clocked at 2.80GHz, three cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four cores operating at the base 1.84GHz frequency. Comparing the SoC's core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The processor, notably, powers a wide range of smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 70, Vivo T4 Pro, and the Realme 15 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 16 could be paired with approximately 10.98GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory, along with an Adreno 720 GPU. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and is likely to ship with ColorOS 16 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing of the handset on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the Oppo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,240 (single-core) and 3,994 (multi-core) points, respectively.

For comparison, the Motorola Edge 70 with the same SoC achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,296 and 3,919 points, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

OPPO Reno 16

OPPO Reno 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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