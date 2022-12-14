Technology News
loading

Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune

Mahindra's investments will be made over the next 7-8 years to set up the manufacturing, development, and production of its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 14 December 2022 14:32 IST
Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune

Mahindra earlier announced that it would launch five new electric SUVs

Highlights
  • Mahindra earlier announced that it would launch five new electric SUVs
  • Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 in September
  • Mahindra will invest Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of 7 to 8 years

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Wednesday said it will invest Rs. 10,000 crore in the next 7-8 years in the manufacturing and development of electric vehicles at Pune, Maharashtra.

The investment of Rs. 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra government's industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles, Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

"The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approximately Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra's upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs)," it added.

Some of these BEVs were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022, it added.

These electric SUVs are based on the INGLO EV platform and will be launched under the XUV brand and the all-new electric-only brand 'BE'.

Mahindra Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar said, "The government's focus on 'ease-of-doing-business' and progressive policies, together with Mahindra's investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India's EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment".

He said Maharashtra has been Mahindra's 'home' state for over 70 years.

In August, Mahindra announced that it would launch five new electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for both domestic and international markets, with the first four expected to hit the road between 2024 and 2026.

In September, it unveiled the XUV400, which will hit the market in January.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mahindra, Born Electric Vehicles, EVs, XUV400
AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  4. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China, Data Successfully Retrieved
  7. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
  9. Instagram Rolling Out Notes, Candid Stories Features
  10. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits Within Four Months of Taking Charge
  2. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: All You Need To Know
  3. Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
  4. Samsung Forms Dedicated Application Processor Team, Could Be Planning New Processor: Report
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
  6. Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon
  7. FTX Collapse: Crypto Exchange to Fight Bahamas Demand for Access to Internal Records, Data
  8. YouTube Introduces Improved Bot Detection Feature, to Notify Users Posting Spam Comments: Details
  9. Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
  10. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.