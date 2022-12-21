Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of Android updates with its ColorOS interface for select smartphone models slated to arrive in 2023. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will also offer five years of security patches to these handsets. While the names of the smartphone models receiving additional OS updates have not been revealed by the company, it is confirmed to arrive on some of the company's flagship phones. It will be big news as many of the popular smartphone companies still offer up to three years of OS updates.

The company stated in a press release that it would provide four years of ColorOS and five years of security updates to "selected flagship models in 2023". The company says it wants its users to keep their devices for longer and hence, the new update policy will bring longer lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users.

This means that owners of upcoming Oppo flagship handsets will get an additional year of OS updates, improved performance, and security patches on premium models. As of now, the company offers three ColorOS updates and four years of security updates for its current flagship models.

Oppo unveiled its Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in August. Since then, as many as 33 smartphone models have received the update globally, according to the official statement, which claims that more than 50 percent of handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 as compared to the previous version. The update has arrived with a slew of new features like smart AOD, multi-screen connect, and home screen management.

Recently, OnePlus also announced four years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates for some of its selected phones coming in 2023. Apart from these, Samsung also offers four years of major Android upgrades for Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Fold 3, and Galaxy Fold 4 phones. However, Google is still lagging behind by offering three years of OS and five years of security updates for its recently launched flagship Pixel 7 series.

