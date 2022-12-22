Technology News
Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30

The Nike–Netflix sessions will be released in two batches, with the second half dropping sometime in 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 13:12 IST
Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30

Photo Credit: Nike

Workouts will require minimum to no equipment and span a wide range of exercises

  • Batch one includes five programmes divided into further 46 episodes
  • Nike Training Club shows will be available across all Netflix plans
  • Workouts will be guided by Nike’s premier trainers, akin to the phone app

Netflix is partnering with Nike Training Club to bring fitness content to its platform. In a blog post, the video streaming company announced that it will bring 30 hours of Nike exercise classes, starting next week on Friday, December 30. The Nike–Netflix sessions will be released in two batches, with the initial rollout containing five programmes (46 episodes), while the other half drops sometime in 2023. The programmes will be available across all Netflix plans, in multiple languages, with options to pick workout intensity.

“It's not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favourite shows does have a certain appeal,” the post reads. “And now, that's exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”

The concept and its timing fit perfectly with some of the most common New Year's resolutions made each year, which usually involve eating healthy and getting more exercise. Netflix is bringing the workout sessions offered on the Nike Training Club app, which are led by Nike's premier certified trainers. The programming offers a range of options tailored to different fitness levels, including strength training, yoga exercises, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises.

As stated before, the first batch includes 46 episodes in total, divided into five curated sessions. They are as follows:

  • Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes)
  • Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes)
  • Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes)
  • HIIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes)
  • Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

Over the past few years, Netflix has been branching out from its core business of movies and TV series, even including gaming as one of the features on mobile. And while Netflix has built its own game studio, the company also brought on third-party titles such as Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story and The Game Awards 2022 nominated Immortality amongst others.

Partnering with Nike allows Netflix to bring on the content fitness-oriented users desire, all the while saving on the money required to create original fitness content for its platform. In some ways, this is Netflix's take on Apple Fitness+ — minus the tight integration of workout data.

As per Variety's sources, this new initiative will function as “somewhat of an experiment” for Netflix, like what they did with interactive content. “With Nike's already produced training club videos, the streamer hopes to potentially follow the same path as Peloton, whose popularity has grown widely since the bike company's launch in 2012,” the report explains. Peloton is a US-based exercise equipment company which incorporates Internet-connected touch screens that stream on-demand exercise programmes via a subscription service.

Batch one of Nike Training Club will be available to stream on Netflix, starting Friday, December 30.

Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
