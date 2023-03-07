Technology News
Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro Display Specifications and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Oppo Find X6 is said to be available in Flying Spring Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 will be launched as the successor to the Oppo Find X5

  • The Oppo Find X6 Pro could arrive in three colour options
  • It may sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 2,500 nits of peak brightness
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Oppo Find X6 series, comprising the purported Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, could be launched in China soon as the latest additions to the company's Find X series of smartphones. The successor to the Find X5 series is speculated to launch later this month in China. While the company is yet to announce details of these upcoming smartphones, their specifications and designs have been leaked on the Internet. The upcoming Oppo phones are expected to arrive in three colour variants. Additionally, the display specifications of the Oppo Find X6 as well as Find X6 Pro have also surfaced online.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in a recent Weibo post shared the colour options for both the Oppo Find X6 as well as the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The tipster says that the Oppo Find X6 will come in three colour options — Feiquan Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will have a leather variant dubbed as Desert Silver Moon along with Feiquan Green and Cloud Ink Black colour options.

Additionally, the Find X6 will have a glass back and measure 8.96mm in thickness, while the weight of the device is tipped to be 207 grams, according to the tipster. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X6 Pro in Desert Silver Moon colour will have a thickness of 9.6mm and weigh 216 grams whereas other colour options will measure 9.18mm in thickness and weigh 218 grams.

The tipster has also leaked the display specifications of the Find X6 Pro. The handset is claimed to sport a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colours. It is also suggested that OPPO's self-developed technology will offer 8 times better display brightness — a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

A previous report has suggested that the Oppo Find X6 will pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Comment
 
 

