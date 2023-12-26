Technology News

Xiaomi 14 India and Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Unveiled at MWC 2024

Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 ships with the company's new HyperOS user interface
  • It sports a Leica-tuned 50-megapxiel triple rear camera unit
  • The Xiaomi 14 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
Xiaomi 14 was launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro model in October this year. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support. The Xiaomi 14 models were the first phones from the company to ship with Xiaomi's new HyperOS user interface. Now, the base Xiaomi 14 model is tipped to launch in India, as well as globally, in the coming months.

A 91Mobiles report citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests that the base Xiaomi 14 model is expected to be introduced globally at the Mobile World Congress 2024 which is scheduled to take place between February 26 and February 29. The report suggests that the phone may be unveiled on February 25, and the handset may launch in India on the same day. 

Previously, the standard Xiaomi 14 model was spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number 23127PN0CG. The 'G' is speculated to represent the global variant of the Chinese counterpart. Although usually, the Indian variants carry an 'I' at the end, since the model was spotted on BIS, an India launch of the phone appears imminent. The phone was also spotted on the IMDA certification site as a "5G Mobile Phone with Bluetooth Wi-Fi and NFC” connectivity.

In China, the Xiaomi 14 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage and a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support. It ships with the company's new HyperOS interface that is based on Android 14. The phone features a 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,600 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. It includes a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm and weighs 193g.

