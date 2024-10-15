Technology News
Samsung Leads the Charge in Global Phone Shipments in Q3 2024, Followed by Apple: Canalys

Canalys reports that while the overall market conditions are improving, the demand for devices remains fragile.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 15:11 IST
iPhone 16 series could help Apple carry momentum into next year, analysis reveals

Highlights
  • Samsung recorded 18 percent market share in smartphone shipments in Q3
  • Canalys reports Vivo showed a double digit growth in the quarter
  • Apple’s new iPhone 16 series is said to help it strongly finish Q4 2024
Global smartphone shipments grew 5 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to a report by a market research firm. Samsung maintained its position as the original equipment manufacturer with the highest percentage of units shipped, whereas Apple and Xiaomi held onto their rankings from the last quarter. However, all three of them registered marginal drops in the market share. The analysis suggests Vivo also recorded a positive finish to the quarter.

Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2024

A report by market analysis firm Canalys reveals Samsung recorded an 18 percent share in smartphone shipments in Q3 2024, helping it achieve the top spot. The South Korean technology conglomerate lost a three percent market share YoY. The same goes for Apple, which registered a 17 percent market share in this quarter, compared to its 18 percent share same time last year. The iPhone maker finished the quarter with the second most shipments.

As per Canalys, this is Apple's third-highest quarter volume to date. Some contributing factors to the overall growth of the Cupertino-based tech giant include strong demand for the iPhone 15 series and previous models. The analysis emphasised a market shift towards premium devices, especially in Apple's strong-hold regions like Europe and North America. It is suggested that Apple's latest smartphone lineup — the iPhone 16 series — may not only help it to a strong finish in Q4 2024 but also carry the moment in the first half (H1) of 2025.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Oppo grabbed the third and fourth spots on the list with 14 and nine percent market shares, respectively. The latter was helped by its strong performance in Indian and Latin American markets, as per the analysis. Vivo recorded double-digit growth in shipments and rounded up the top five, finishing with a nine percent market share.

Canalys reports that while the overall market conditions are improving, the demand for devices remains fragile. This is due to global challenges including demand generation and regulatory hurdles.

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Canalys
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
