Oppo Find X9s was launched in select global markets on Tuesday, along with the tech firm's flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Separately, the smartphone maker also unveiled the Oppo Find X9s Pro in China, with similar specifications and features. The new Oppo Find X9s is currently available to pre-order in select regions via the company's online store. The phone is offered in three colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The handset is equipped with the same battery as the Find X9s Pro. Moreover, it gets a triple rear camera unit. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra will be launched in India in May.

Oppo Find X9s Price, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Find X9s starts at MYR 3,599 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the variant offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone will also be available in a base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. However, the pricing of the base model has yet to be revealed by the tech firm.

The new handset is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo Malaysia online store. The Oppo Find X9s is offered in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colourways. On Tuesday, the tech firm also announced that the Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra will be launched in India in May. Pricing details and the exact launch date are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9s is a dual SIM handset that runs on Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 460 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Oppo Find X9s features a Hasselblad-tuned camera system

Photo Credit: Oppo

Powering the new Oppo Find X9s is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. The smartphone also features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Additionally, the company claims that the phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9s carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus and two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera. Moreover, the new Oppo Find X9s sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Find X9s packs a 7,025mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a laser focusing sensor, a spectral sensor, and an IR blaster. It measures 156.98x73.93x7.99mm and weighs about 202g.