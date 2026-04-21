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Oppo Find X9s Pro Launched With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 7,025mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X9s Pro will be available for purchase via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 16:59 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro Launched With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 7,025mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9s Pro features a square-shaped camera module

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro is offered in three colour options
  • It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM
  • The Oppo Find X9s Pro has a Hasselblad-tuned camera unit
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Oppo Find X9s Pro was launched in China on Tuesday, during the tech firm's April 2026 launch event, which also saw the unveiling of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Watch X3, and Oppo Enco Clip 2. The Oppo Find X9s Pro is set to go on sale in the country via the company's online store. The handset is offered in four colour options and four storage configurations. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, featuring two 200-megapixel shooters. The Pro model also features a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 7,025mAh battery, too.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Price, Availability

Oppo Find X9s Pro price starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 73,000) for the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 78,000) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 96,000).

The phone is set to go on sale in China on April 24 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo Find X9s Pro is offered in Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese) colour options.

oppo find x9s pro

Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9s Pro is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo's latest Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, 460 ppi pixel density, 95.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powering the Oppo Find X9s Pro is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The phone also features an Arm Mali MC12 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9s Pro carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) with autofocus, and two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset also features a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto periscope camera with two-axis OIS and up to 120x digital zoom, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, offering a 120-degree field of view, and lastly, a second-generation Danxia colour reproduction sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The Oppo Find X9s Pro packs a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The handset also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The handset measures 150.46x71.72x8.60mm, and weighs about 200g.

OPPO Find X9s Pro

OPPO Find X9s Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo, Oppo Find X9s Pro Launch, Oppo Find X9s Launch, Oppo Find X9s Pro Price, Oppo Find X9s Price, Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X9s Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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