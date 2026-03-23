Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro were launched in India in August last year as the Chinese smartphone maker's new performance-focused mid-range smartphones. Earlier this year, the company also launched the Oppo K14 5G and Oppo K14x 5G. Now, the tech firm could be gearing up to unveil the Turbo variants as part of the latest lineup, as the purported Oppo K14 Turbo and Oppo K14 Turbo Pro have been spotted on a certification database in China. The listings of the two handsets also reveal their key specifications and features. Moreover, the design of the Oppo K14 Turbo series has surfaced online.

Oppo K14 Turbo Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Two Oppo phones have been listed on the TENAA certification website with the model numbers PMH110 and PMG110. Tech blogger Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the listings belong to the rumoured Oppo K14 Turbo and Oppo K14 Turbo Pro. However, it should be noted that the phones could be unveiled with the marketing names Oppo K15 Turbo and Oppo K15 Turbo, respectively.

Oppo K14 Turbo, K14 Turbo Pro specs revealed via China's TENAA.



Early April launch expected. Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro are expected to debut by late April in China.



Oppo K14 Turbo (PMH110) specifications:

- 6.59-inch OLED panel

- 2760 × 1256 pixels (1.5K) resolution

- Up… pic.twitter.com/AVK0hcEdye — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) March 23, 2026

According to the listings, the Oppo K14 Turbo series will be equipped with triple rear camera units, with 50-megapixel main shooters and 8-megapixel secondary cameras. On the front, both phones might sport 16-megapixel cameras for selfies and video calls. The standard model could be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. Meanwhile, the Pro model might ship with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, clocked at 3.73GHz.

The purported Oppo K14 Turbo is listed on the certification website with a 7265mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 7,400mAh cell. On the other hand, the Oppo K14 Turbo Pro might pack a 7760mAh cell, which is expected to be marketed as a 7,800mAh battery.

The standard model is expected to sport a 6.59-inch (1,256x2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with one billion colours. Meanwhile, the Pro variant could feature a 6.78-inch (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED screen with similar features.

Both Oppo K14 Turbo series phones will ship with a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. While the Oppo K14 Turbo is expected to feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, the Pro model might offer up to 12GB of RAM with the same storage capacity. The standard model could measure 158.3×75.13×8.30mm and weigh 197g, while the Oppo K14 Turbo Pro might measure 162.4×77.47×8.33mm and weigh about 213g.

In terms of design, the Oppo K14 Turbo series appears with a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module and the company branding in the bottom-left corner. Both handsets might feature a power button and volume controls on the right side. It is also expected to sport a flat frame. More details about the Oppo K14 Turbo series, which is expected to be launched next month, could be revealed in the coming weeks.