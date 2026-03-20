Samsung is preparing to add support for Apple's AirDrop file sharing to its Galaxy smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S26 series, according to recent reports. A senior company executive said the feature will arrive through software updates, allowing Galaxy devices to share files directly with iPhones without requiring third-party apps. The move is expected to improve cross-platform compatibility and simplify file transfers between Android and Apple devices. Earlier reports and leaks had also hinted at similar functionality, suggesting Samsung has been working on enabling this feature for some time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Allow File Sharing With iPhones Without Apps

According to a report (in Korean) by EBN News Centre, Won-joon Choi, President and COO of Samsung's mobile division, said at a recent press event in Japan that the rollout will happen in phases. Once available, users will be able to send photos, videos, and documents between Galaxy phones and Apple devices using Samsung's Quick Share feature.

Previous leaks suggest the feature could work with iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, with users required to enable AirDrop visibility on Apple devices, while Galaxy phones may briefly disconnect from Wi-Fi during transfers.

AirDrop has long been one of the most widely used features in Apple's ecosystem, enabling fast file sharing across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Its ease of use has helped keep users within Apple's ecosystem, especially in groups where iPhones are common. The report suggests that this convenience has often influenced buying decisions, even when rival devices offer strong hardware.

With this change, Samsung is looking to remove one of the key friction points for users thinking about switching from iPhone to Galaxy. The company has also been highlighting its Smart Switch tool, which allows users to move apps, photos, and other data from an iPhone to a Galaxy device. The feature is also expected to expand beyond the Galaxy S26 lineup and could reach older devices through future software updates such as One UI 9.

Google already took a step in this direction with Pixel devices last year, enabling file transfers between Android phones and Apple devices using a peer-to-peer connection without routing data through external servers. The company has said it plans to expand this support to more Android devices.

The report adds that shifting market trends may also work in Samsung's favour. Younger users are increasingly prioritising practical features and AI capabilities over brand loyalty. Samsung's recent Galaxy devices include tools such as AI-based call features and upgraded camera systems, which have been receiving positive feedback. Better cross-platform sharing could make switching between Android and iOS easier, the report further claimed.