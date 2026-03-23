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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 6.8-inch 165Hz Display

It's currently unclear whether the Ace 6 Ultra will make its way to markets outside China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 11:02 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 6.8-inch 165Hz Display

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Ace 6 Ultra may have already cleared China certification
  • A PMK110 listing hints at a new OnePlus phone in China
  • Ace 6 Ultra may rival the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra
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OnePlus 15T is set to be unveiled in China on March 24. The company is expected to follow up with an addition to its Ace 6 lineup. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is tipped to launch in the country as early as April. The lineup currently includes the standard OnePlus Ace 6 and the Ace 6T, which were introduced in the Chinese market in October and December, respectively. Recent leaks have hinted at the probable key features of the Ace 6 Ultra model. It is likely to compete with an upcoming Redmi model.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) says in a Weibo post that an upcoming OnePlus phone in the Ace lineup may feature a large 6.8-inch display with a high 165Hz refresh rate, indicating a strong focus on smooth performance and gaming. It is also tipped to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), has hinted that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has already cleared a certification process in China, although specific model details were not shared.

Separately, a device with the model number PMK110, believed to be linked to Oppo or OnePlus, has reportedly appeared in China's SRRC certification database. It is not yet confirmed whether this listing corresponds to the Ace 6 Ultra.

If the leaks hold true, the Ace 6 Ultra is expected to compete directly with other performance-driven flagships, including the Redmi K90 Ultra, which is also rumoured to launch in China around April with the same Dimensity 9500 chip. For now, there is no indication of whether the Ace 6 Ultra will make its way to markets outside China.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 6 comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) flat AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a dedicated G2 gaming chip and runs on ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, the OnePlus Ace 6 carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a customisable Plus Key and is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The handset houses a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Features, OnePlus Ace 6 Series, OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6T, Redmi K90 Ultra, OnePlus, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 6.8-inch 165Hz Display
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