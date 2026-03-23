OnePlus 15T is set to be unveiled in China on March 24. The company is expected to follow up with an addition to its Ace 6 lineup. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is tipped to launch in the country as early as April. The lineup currently includes the standard OnePlus Ace 6 and the Ace 6T, which were introduced in the Chinese market in October and December, respectively. Recent leaks have hinted at the probable key features of the Ace 6 Ultra model. It is likely to compete with an upcoming Redmi model.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) says in a Weibo post that an upcoming OnePlus phone in the Ace lineup may feature a large 6.8-inch display with a high 165Hz refresh rate, indicating a strong focus on smooth performance and gaming. It is also tipped to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), has hinted that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has already cleared a certification process in China, although specific model details were not shared.

Separately, a device with the model number PMK110, believed to be linked to Oppo or OnePlus, has reportedly appeared in China's SRRC certification database. It is not yet confirmed whether this listing corresponds to the Ace 6 Ultra.

If the leaks hold true, the Ace 6 Ultra is expected to compete directly with other performance-driven flagships, including the Redmi K90 Ultra, which is also rumoured to launch in China around April with the same Dimensity 9500 chip. For now, there is no indication of whether the Ace 6 Ultra will make its way to markets outside China.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 6 comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) flat AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a dedicated G2 gaming chip and runs on ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, the OnePlus Ace 6 carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a customisable Plus Key and is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The handset houses a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.