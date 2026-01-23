Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India a year ago. Its successor, the purported Poco X8 Pro, was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent arrival in the country. Now, new details about the Poco X8 Pro series have surfaced online, which is expected to include two models. While the standard Poco X8 Pro could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, the rumoured Poco X8 Pro Max is said to launch with a Dimensity 9000 series SoC. Additionally, the chipset details of the purported Oppo K15 Turbo and Oppo K15 Turbo Pro have also been leaked.

Poco X8 Pro, Oppo K15 Turbo Series Said to Feature MediaTek Chips

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has leaked the chipset details of the two rumoured mid-range smartphone series from smartphone makers Oppo and Poco, which could be launched soon. The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which might also power the standard Oppo K15 Turbo model.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max and Oppo K15 Turbo Pro will reportedly launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipsets. This is in line with the previously reported specifications of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro, which suggested the same MediaTek SoC for the phone.

However, other reports have also hinted that Oppo's K15 Turbo Pro might arrive with the new octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Since the two Chinese tech firms are yet to confirm the launches, one should take this information with a grain of salt.

This comes soon after the Poco X8 Pro was spotted on the BIS database with the model number 2511FPC34I, suggesting that it might launch in India soon. The handset will reportedly be priced above Rs. 30,000 in India. If true, it would be significantly higher than the launch price of the Poco X7 Pro 5G, which was set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

The Poco X8 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display, which might deliver up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It might ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset could pack a 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo K15 Turbo is tipped to arrive with a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K LTPS display and an in-built waterproof active cooling fan.