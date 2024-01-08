Oppo Reno 11 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on January 12 alongside the base Oppo Reno 11. The phones were launched in China in November 2023. The company has already revealed some key specifications of the Indian variants of the handsets. Alleged pricing of the phones in the country have also been tipped previously. Now an unboxing video of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro has surfaced online that suggests a colour options and other details.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared a video on X showing the unboxing of the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. The phone is seen in a white colour option with a marble-like finish on the back panel. According to the leaked video, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone is tipped to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

OPPO Reno 11 Pro Indian retail unit unboxing with specs:



- Dimensity 8200

- 6.7" Curved AMOLED, 1240x2772, 120Hz

- 50MP Sony IMX890 (OIS) + 32MP Sony IMX709 Telephoto + 8MP Sony IMX355 Ultra Wide

- 32MP Sony IMX709

- 4600mAh, 80W

- Android 14, ColorOS 14

- 12GB+256GB pic.twitter.com/JnUekWPcGS — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 5, 2024

The tipster also claims that the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple rear camera of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the handset, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro seen in the video with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM and storage configurations of the handset in the country have not yet been confirmed. However, an earlier leak suggested that the phone may be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India to compete against models like the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Vivo V29 in the segment. Meanwhile, the base Oppo Reno 11 model was tipped to be priced at around Rs. 28,000.

Notably, in China, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). The phone is offered in Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.