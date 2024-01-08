Technology News
  Oppo Reno 11 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Indian variant is expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2024 09:44 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 Pro was launched in China in November 2023

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro could carry a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The high-end model is confirmed to launch with the base Oppo Reno 11
  • The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is likely to support 80W wired fast charging
Oppo Reno 11 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on January 12 alongside the base Oppo Reno 11. The phones were launched in China in November 2023. The company has already revealed some key specifications of the Indian variants of the handsets. Alleged pricing of the phones in the country have also been tipped previously. Now an unboxing video of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro has surfaced online that suggests a colour options and other details.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared a video on X showing the unboxing of the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. The phone is seen in a white colour option with a marble-like finish on the back panel. According to the leaked video, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone is tipped to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The tipster also claims that the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple rear camera of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the handset, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro seen in the video with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM and storage configurations of the handset in the country have not yet been confirmed. However, an earlier leak suggested that the phone may be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India to compete against models like the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Vivo V29 in the segment. Meanwhile, the base Oppo Reno 11 model was tipped to be priced at around Rs. 28,000.

Notably, in China, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). The phone is offered in Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 Pro India launch, Oppo Reno 11 Pro price in India, Oppo Reno 11 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reaches Destination Within Four-Month Timeframe

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

