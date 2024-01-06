Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing is said to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,900).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2024 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will arrive later this month as successors to the Galaxy S23 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series will debut on January 17
  • Pricing for the smartphones in Europe has surfaced online
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to debut in three storage variants
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra pricing has leaked online, ahead of the debut of the company's upcoming flagship phones. The South Korean tech conglomerate has scheduled its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on January 17, titled — Galaxy AI is coming' — and it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones at the event. Pricing for the handsets in South Korea was leaked recently, and now the purported cost of the Galaxy S24 series in Italy has surfaced online.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt has tipped the pricing for the Galaxy S24 series in Italy via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage will retail for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,900), while the 256GB model will cost EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 87,400). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ will be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,04,700) and EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,15,600) for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,32,100) for the 256GB storage model and EUR 1,569 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the 512GB variant. Customers will also be able to purchase a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration priced at EUR 1,809 (roughly Rs. 1,64,900), according to Quandt.

Earlier this week, the purported pricing for the Galaxy S24 series surfaced online. The standard Galaxy S24 with 256GB of storage could cost KRW 1,155,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000) and the 512GB storage variant is expected to priced at KRW 1,298,000 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The Galaxy S24+ could debut at KRW 1,353,000 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and KRW 1,496,000 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the 256GB and 512Gb models, respectively.

Meanwhile, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could cost KRW 1,698,400 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) for the 256GB storage model, KRW 1,841,400 (roughly Rs. 1,17,100) for the 512GB model. However, it is best to take these rumours with a pinch of salt as Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details related to pricing of the Galaxy S24 series — these details will be revealed at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

