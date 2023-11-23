Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Reno 11 were launched in China on Thursday (November 23). The new Oppo Reno 11 series comes as a successor to the Reno 10 series that was launched in May this year. The new models run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and flaunt 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. They have curved AMOLED displays and pack up to 12GB RAM and a maximum 512GB of onboard storage. As Oppo had promised, the regular Oppo Reno 11 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 price

Price of Oppo Reno 11 Pro starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is offered in Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

The regular Oppo Reno 11's price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,00), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is available in Fluorite Blue, Moonstone, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Both Oppo Reno 11 series smartphones are currently up for sale in China. Details regarding the India launch of the lineup are yet to be announced by the company.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 11 Pro runs on Android 14 based ColorOS 14 on top and sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. The screen is rated to deliver 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it has a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. As mentioned, the handset runs on octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 24GB virtually.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Photo Credit: Oppo

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and 24mm focal length. The camera unit also includes a 32-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel RGBW Sony IMX709 camera.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, under-screen proximity sensor, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, IR control, and gyroscope. The phone includes an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature.

Oppo has packed a 4,700mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro with 80W Super Flash Charge support. The company is offering a 48-month free battery replacement plan for early buyers of the new series. The phone measures 163x74.2x8.19mm and weighs 190 grams.

Oppo Reno 11 specifications

The Oppo Reno 11 has the same SIM, and software specifications as the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. However, the vanilla model features a 6.70-inch (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED curved display with 394ppi pixel density, 950nits peak brightness, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM +12GB virtual memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In the camera department, there's a triple rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 11 that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with a 26mm focal length and OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 11 houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W Super Flash Charge support. It measures 162.4x74.1x7.59mm and weighs 184 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.