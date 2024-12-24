Oppo Reno 13 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon. Several details about the Indian variants of the base and Pro options in the series have been revealed. Now, the company has teased the arrival of the lineup in other global markets outside China. It has confirmed a colour option and some build details of the handsets. The Oppo Reno 12 series successors were initially unveiled in China in November. The global variants are expected to share most features with their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series will launch in select global markets soon. The company has shared a promotional teaser in an X post. This teaser confirms that the global variants of the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will come with IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, similar to their Chinese counterparts. They are confirmed to be equipped with several AI-backed features like AI Livephoto and AI Editor. The phones will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Another X post confirms that the global versions of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series handsets will come with "all-round armour" protection. They will sport a Butterfly Shadow Design, where the back panels of the phones have a butterfly-shaped pattern. The series is confirmed to get a Plume Purple colourway as well.

Oppo Reno 13 5G in a Plume Purple shade

Photo Credit: X/Oppo

An exact launch date is expected to be announced soon. The Oppo Reno 13 5G series phones are expected to arrive in global markets outside of China with similar features as the existing Chinese versions.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

The Oppo Reno 13 5G handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The base option has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the Pro variant has a slightly larger 6.83-inch display.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 5G gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, while the Reno 13 Pro includes a third 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both phones carry 50-megapixel selfie shooters as well. The base and Pro versions pack 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.