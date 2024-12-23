Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Teased; Design, Colour Options, Availability Revealed

The phones will be available in India via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 18:48 IST
Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Teased; Design, Colour Options, Availability Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will come in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series phones will get one-piece sculpted glass back panels
  • The smartphones will get Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection
  • The Oppo Reno 13 series handsets will have OLED screens
Oppo Reno 13 series was launched in China in November. The lineup included a base and a Reno 13 Pro variant. The handsets are now confirmed to arrive in India. The company has teased the upcoming India launch of the lineup and revealed their designs and colour options. The availability details of the smartphones have been confirmed as well. The Indian versions of the Reno 13 series are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The handsets are expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G, which were unveiled in the country in July.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch

In an X post, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 13 5G series will launch in India soon. An exact launch date will be announced soon. A Flipkart microsite suggests that the upcoming handsets will be available for purchase in the country via the Walmart-backed e-commerce site alongside the Oppo India e-store.

The official listings of the Oppo Reno 13 series phones suggest that they will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations each. The base version will be available in an Ivory White shade and an India-exclusive Luminous Blue colourway. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options.

oppo reno 13 series oppo inline oppo reno13

Oppo Reno 13 will come in Ivory White and Luminous Blue (India exclusive) shades
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

The Ivory White version of the Oppo Reno 13 will have a 7.24mm profile, while the Luminous Blue version will measure 7.29mm, the company confirmed in a press release. Both variants will weigh 181g. Meanwhile, all colour options of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will measure 7.55mm in thickness and weigh 195g. Both phones will have "an aerospace-grade aluminium frame."

Both Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro get one-piece sculpted glass back panels, OLED screens, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection. The base model sports a 1.81mm thin bezel and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Pro variant will have a 1.62mm bezel and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

More details, including the exact launch date of the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series phones are expected to be revealed soon. In China, the handsets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets and ship with Android 15-based ColourOS 15. Both phones have an IP69 rating against dust and water ingress.

Aside from 50-megapixel selfie shooters, the base Oppo Reno 13 has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, while the Reno 13 Pro adds a third 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The vanilla version has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ screen and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless support. The Pro variant carries a slightly larger 6.83-inch display and a 5,800mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 13 5G series, Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
