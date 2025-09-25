Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition has been launched in India. The smartphone has the same specifications and features as the standard Reno 14, but comes with a festival-inspired new mandala art design on the rear panel, which supports GlowShift technology. It uses the user's body temperature to transform the phone's back panel from black to gold. The handset is available in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration, with a bunch of festive discounts and other offers.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Price in India, Availability

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. As part of a festive offer, it is being offered at Rs. 36,999. It is available for purchase in the country via the Oppo website, Flipkart, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Buyers can purchase the Reno 14 series phones with no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months. They can get 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on Credit Card EMI and Rs. 2,000 on Credit Card non-EMI with selected banks.

Zero down payment schemes are available for up to 8 months from leading financiers, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. The offer also includes three months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced worth Rs. 5,200 and six months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with the Jio Rs. 1,199 prepaid plan.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition comes with the same features and specifications as the existing standard Oppo Reno 14 5G. The latest version features a black-and-gold design inspired by Indian motifs, including a mandala and a peacock, with flame-shaped accents representing diyas. It uses GlowShift Technology, a heat-sensitive colour-changing system that shifts the back panel from black to gold based on the user's body temperature.

The company explains that the colour-changing effect of the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is achieved through six processes, three superimposed layers, and a nine-layer lamination. The back panel appears black below 28℃, shifts to a transitional colour between 29–34℃, and turns gold above 35℃, with the effect lasting for at least 10,000 cycles.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, running ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It supports Google Gemini and several other AI-backed editing and productivity tools.

For optics, Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto, and 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, as well as a 50-megapixel front camera.

The handset has IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and supports dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 7.42mm in thickness and weighs 187g.