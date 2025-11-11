Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor

Oppo Reno 15 lineup is confirmed to launch in China on November 17 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 13:17 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 lineup will be offered in at least three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 series could comprise three handsets
  • Oppo Reno 15 lineup might be powered by a Dimensity chip
  • The company recently announced the launch date
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 15 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 17. Leading up to the unveiling, the Chinese smartphone maker has been gradually teasing the specifications of the lineup. Now, a tipster has shared that the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which is the same as its predecessor, the Reno 14 Pro. The leaker has also shared a screenshot of the phones' Geekbench performance, revealing the RAM, GPU, and Android version that the two might feature.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a screenshot of the supposed Geekbench listing of the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro. The handset appears with the model number PLW110. The leaker has also revealed that the vanilla Reno 15 has been spotted listed on the benchmarking platform with the model number PLV110.

The Reno 15 Pro features an octa-core ARMv8 chipset, reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. The standard Oppo Reno 15 might also be powered by the same Dimensity 8450 SoC. The chipsets could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. They might also ship with Android 16.

Its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. Hence, while the standard Reno 15 model might see a significant SoC upgrade over the Reno 14, which is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350, the Pro model might offer similar performance.

In terms of performance, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro scored 1,684 points in single-core performance and 6,738 points in multi-core performance. It might feature one prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz, three performance cores, offering a 3.00GHz peak clock speed, and four efficiency cores, delivering 2.10GHz peak performance.

While the Reno 15 is confirmed to be offered in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown colourways, the Pro model will be available in Starlight Bow and Canele Brown colour options. The base variants of the handsets will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Display, Cameras (Expected)

Additionally, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has shared other specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro on X. The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (1,216x2,640 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might pack a 6,300mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, Oppo's Reno 15 Pro might carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel third camera. On the front, it could also feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to feature an Aluminium alloy frame. The handset is said to support NFC for connectivity. It could measure 161.26x76.46x7.65mm in dimensions, while weighing about 205g.

OPPO Reno 14 5G

OPPO Reno 14 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP55, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Mini, Oppo Reno 15 Specifications, Oppo Reno 15 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 15 launch date, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Windows 11 May Add Haptic Feedback for Trackpads, Reportedly Spotted in Latest Build
Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  5. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  6. Lava Agni 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  2. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
  3. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Still a Long Way Off', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard
  4. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $105,000 as Institutional Demand and Regulatory Progress Lift Sentiment
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset
  7. Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
  8. Google Meet Finally Adds Support for Full Emoji Library to Enhance In-Call Reactions
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
  10. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »