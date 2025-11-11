Oppo Reno 15 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 17. Leading up to the unveiling, the Chinese smartphone maker has been gradually teasing the specifications of the lineup. Now, a tipster has shared that the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which is the same as its predecessor, the Reno 14 Pro. The leaker has also shared a screenshot of the phones' Geekbench performance, revealing the RAM, GPU, and Android version that the two might feature.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a screenshot of the supposed Geekbench listing of the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro. The handset appears with the model number PLW110. The leaker has also revealed that the vanilla Reno 15 has been spotted listed on the benchmarking platform with the model number PLV110.

The Reno 15 Pro features an octa-core ARMv8 chipset, reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. The standard Oppo Reno 15 might also be powered by the same Dimensity 8450 SoC. The chipsets could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. They might also ship with Android 16.

Its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. Hence, while the standard Reno 15 model might see a significant SoC upgrade over the Reno 14, which is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350, the Pro model might offer similar performance.

In terms of performance, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro scored 1,684 points in single-core performance and 6,738 points in multi-core performance. It might feature one prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz, three performance cores, offering a 3.00GHz peak clock speed, and four efficiency cores, delivering 2.10GHz peak performance.

While the Reno 15 is confirmed to be offered in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown colourways, the Pro model will be available in Starlight Bow and Canele Brown colour options. The base variants of the handsets will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Display, Cameras (Expected)

Additionally, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has shared other specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro on X. The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (1,216x2,640 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might pack a 6,300mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, Oppo's Reno 15 Pro might carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel third camera. On the front, it could also feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to feature an Aluminium alloy frame. The handset is said to support NFC for connectivity. It could measure 161.26x76.46x7.65mm in dimensions, while weighing about 205g.