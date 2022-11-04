Technology News
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 9 series could succeed Oppo Reno 8 lineup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It is said to feature a hole-punch display
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ could pack an in-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications have been leaked by a Chinese tipster ahead of it being officially announced by the company. The anticipated flagship smartphone is likely to debut alongside the regular Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro models. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and could house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W charging. Oppo Reno 9 series is expected to succeed the Reno 8 lineup that was launched earlier this year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to have curved edges and thin bezels. Further, there could be a hole punch cutout at the centre to house the selfie sensor. The Oppo Reno 9 series is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of optics, Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. It is said to come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to include an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Besides, Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is likely to debut alongside Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro models. A recent leak suggested that the vanilla model could get the Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 9 Pro could use the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. The Oppo Reno 9 series is expected to succeed the company's Reno 8 lineup that was launched earlier this year.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
