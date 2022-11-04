Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch

Realme 10 series is set to launch in November. The company has already revealed that the Realme 10 4G will debut on November 9. The lineup is expected to also feature the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. These smartphones may arrive alongside the Realme 10 4G or launch soon after. The company has seemingly teased that the Realme 10 Pro smartphones will sport a curved display. Its design appears to be similar to that of the Realme 10 Pro+ leaked live images.

Realme teased the curved display of the Realme 10 Pro handsets in a recent post on Weibo. The display seems to sport a centrally-placed hole punch slot for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the volume rocker and power buttons are placed on the right side.

Supposed live images of the Realme 10 Pro+ leaked recently and appear to sport a similar design. This handset was recently also spotted on the TENAA database. This alleged listing suggests that the Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

This smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The Realme 10 Pro+ is said to measure 163.7x74.2x8.1mm and weigh about 172.5g. This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It is likely to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Realme is yet to officially reveal any information surrounding the Realme 10 Pro or Realme 10 Pro+. However, the Realme 10 4G has been listed on the Realme Indonesia site. This smartphone is set to launch on November 9. It features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 10 4G packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.