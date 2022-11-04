Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch

Realme 10 4G is set to launch on November 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 14:15 IST
Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Leaked live images of the Realme 10 Pro+ showcase a similar design

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro+ could be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC
  • It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • The Realme 10 Pro’s display seems to have a central hole-punch slot

Realme 10 series is set to launch in November. The company has already revealed that the Realme 10 4G will debut on November 9. The lineup is expected to also feature the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. These smartphones may arrive alongside the Realme 10 4G or launch soon after. The company has seemingly teased that the Realme 10 Pro smartphones will sport a curved display. Its design appears to be similar to that of the Realme 10 Pro+ leaked live images.

Realme teased the curved display of the Realme 10 Pro handsets in a recent post on Weibo. The display seems to sport a centrally-placed hole punch slot for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the volume rocker and power buttons are placed on the right side.

Supposed live images of the Realme 10 Pro+ leaked recently and appear to sport a similar design. This handset was recently also spotted on the TENAA database. This alleged listing suggests that the Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

This smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The Realme 10 Pro+ is said to measure 163.7x74.2x8.1mm and weigh about 172.5g. This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It is likely to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Realme is yet to officially reveal any information surrounding the Realme 10 Pro or Realme 10 Pro+. However, the Realme 10 4G has been listed on the Realme Indonesia site. This smartphone is set to launch on November 9. It features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 10 4G packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 10 4G

Realme 10 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 series, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Audi, Cheerios Maker General Mills Pause Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More

Related Stories

Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Listed on TENAA, Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Turkish President Says He May Discuss Twitter Blue Check Price With Musk
  4. Oppo A Series Phone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Be in the Works
  5. Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs Without Notice
  6. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  7. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  8. Pegatron Said to Begin iPhone 14 Assembly in India Amid China Shift
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Curved Display: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
  4. Audi, Cheerios Maker General Mills Pause Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  5. Coinbase, Robinhood Record Dips in User Activity, Crypto Revenue in Q3: Details
  6. Turkish President Erdoğan Says He May Negotiate Charge for Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
  7. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker Vows to Bring Down Avinash Tiwary
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension
  9. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Specifications Leaked
  10. Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.