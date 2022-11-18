Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe

Elon Musk quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month.

By Reuters |  Updated: 18 November 2022 13:31 IST
Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe

The FTC said last week it was "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern

Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter. The lawmakers, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked the agency to consider enforcement actions against the company and against individual executives where appropriate.

"In recent weeks, Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation," the lawmakers said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Neither Twitter nor the FTC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The billionaire' s first two weeks as Twitter's owner have been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month.

There have been concerns that the upheaval would lead to Twitter failing to abide by a May 2022 settlement with the US regulator in which Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and place responsibility on people who held certain positions.

In a May 2022 settlement with the US regulator, Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and placed responsibility on people who held certain positions. But compliance has come into question as Musk pursues rapid launches of features to steer the debt-laden, money-losing company into profitability. In addition, several executives in charge of following the orders have quit or been pushed out.

The FTC said last week it was "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern. No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, FTC, Twitter
Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Affordable C-Series Handset in November
  3. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  4. Watch the Trailer for Randeep Hooda-led CAT, Out December 9
  5. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Internal Testing Starts in Asia: Report
  6. SpaceX Workers Who Criticised Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating Labour Law
  7. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space
  8. Google Rolls Out Live View in Maps While Adding New Search Features
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 Reportedly Gets Android 13 Update: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. US Congress to Investigate Binance Role in FTX Collapse: Report
  2. Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe
  3. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November
  4. Vivo X90 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Get 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  5. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace
  6. CAT Trailer Sees Randeep Hooda Infiltrating the Local Drug Mafia in Netflix Series
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Bulls Fail to Break Out of the Rut Caused by FTX's Collapse
  8. Binance CEO Pledges to Release Audit of Crypto Firm, Throws 'Psychopath' Jab at Sam Bankman-Fried
  9. El Salvador to Buy One BTC Per Day, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Plan
  10. Google Rolls Out Live View Augmented Reality Search While Adding and Improving Other Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.