  Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report

Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report

Poco C51 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 14:56 IST
Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A2+ was unveiled in select global markets in March last week

  • Poco C51 might run on Android 13 (Go Edition)
  • Poco C51 is not currently listed on Flipkart
  • The smartphone could be a rebranded version of Redmi A2+

Poco C51 is reportedly set to launch in India on April 7. The Xiaomi sub-brand has reportedly confirmed the arrival of the new C-series smartphone in the country via Flipkart. However, at the time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the website. The screenshots of the listing suggest a 6.52-inch display and MediaTek Helio G36 SoC on the Poco C51. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery as well. The Poco C51 is expected to be a rebrand of the Redmi A2+.

A report by Fonearena has spotted Flipkart's advertisement for Poco C51. The listing appears to have been removed from the e-commerce website. The screenshots of the listing suggest the launch date and specifications of the handset. It is said to go official in the country on April 7 at 12pm IST.

As per the listing, the Poco C51 will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) and will feature a 6.52-inch display with a hole punch cutout for a selfie camera. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 7GB by using 3GB of additional virtual RAM.

The listing suggests 8-megapixel dual rear cameras on the Poco C51. It is said to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco C51 is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi A2+ that was unveiled in select global markets in March last week.

Redmi A2+ sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It has an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A2+

Redmi A2+

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Poco C51

Poco C51

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Poco C51, Poco C51 Specifications, Poco, Redmi A2 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
ChatGPT Ban in Italy Attracts EU Privacy Regulators From France, Ireland: All Details
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica-Tuned Quad-Camera Setup
Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report
