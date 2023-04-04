Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Poco C51 is reportedly set to launch in India on April 7. The Xiaomi sub-brand has reportedly confirmed the arrival of the new C-series smartphone in the country via Flipkart. However, at the time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the website. The screenshots of the listing suggest a 6.52-inch display and MediaTek Helio G36 SoC on the Poco C51. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery as well. The Poco C51 is expected to be a rebrand of the Redmi A2+.
A report by Fonearena has spotted Flipkart's advertisement for Poco C51. The listing appears to have been removed from the e-commerce website. The screenshots of the listing suggest the launch date and specifications of the handset. It is said to go official in the country on April 7 at 12pm IST.
As per the listing, the Poco C51 will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) and will feature a 6.52-inch display with a hole punch cutout for a selfie camera. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 7GB by using 3GB of additional virtual RAM.
The listing suggests 8-megapixel dual rear cameras on the Poco C51. It is said to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
The Poco C51 is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi A2+ that was unveiled in select global markets in March last week.
Redmi A2+ sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It has an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
