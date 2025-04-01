Technology News
Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed

Poco C71 is teased to be priced in India under Rs. 7,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 13:38 IST
Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C71 will come in Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black shades

Highlights
  • Poco C71 is teased to get an IP52-rated dust and splash-resistant build
  • The handset will ship with Android 15 and get two years of OS upgrades
  • The Poco C71 will sport a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Poco C71 will launch in India later this week, the company has confirmed. It also revealed the design, colour options and key features of the upcoming handset including display, build, battery, camera and processor details. Meanwhile, promotional images have hinted at the price range of the smartphone as well. The phone is expected to succeed the Poco C61, which was unveiled in the country in March 2024. The C61 came with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco C71 India Launch: All We Know

The Poco C71 will launch in India on April 4 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The post caption includes a link to the Flipkart microsite of the phone. Promotional images on the microsite reveal that the handset will be priced in the country at under Rs. 7,000. Notably, the preceding Poco C61 launched in India at Rs. 6,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option. 

The Flipkart microsite for Poco C71 confirms that the handset will come in a "split grid design" which offers a dual-tone finish. The phone is confirmed to come in Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black colour options. The vertical pill-shaped rear camera module with a golden border appears on the top left side of the panel.

Poco C71's display appears to have thin side bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred waterdrop notch to hold the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge, while the SIM card slot is on the left edge.

The company further revealed that the Poco C71 will sport a 6.88-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification including low blue, light, flicker-free and circadian certifications. The display will have wet touch support, the teasers suggest, which may allow users to handle the device with wet hands.

It will pack a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Poco C71 is said to come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For optics, the smartphone will have a dual rear camera unit with a 32-megapixel main sensor. It will offer an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco C71 is teased to come with an octa-core chipset with over 3,00,000 AnTuTu score paired with 6GB of RAM. It is said to support up to an additional 6GB virtual RAM expansion to up to 12GB. The phone will also support up to 2TB storage extension. It will ship with Android 15 and is promised to get two years of Android OS upgrades alongside four years of security updates.

Poco C71, Poco C71 India Launch, Poco C71 Price in India, Poco C71 Features, Poco C61, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
