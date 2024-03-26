Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is said to feature a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 11:34 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to launch on April 3 in India
  • It is said to have IP68 water resistance
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion could come in three colourways
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ SoC was launched in September 2022. Now, its purported successor, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, is reportedly inching towards a launch as its renders and specifications have leaked online. It is expected to go official alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3. Judging by the leak, the upcoming handset could be offered in three shades and a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Android Headlines shared alleged renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The renders show the Motorola handset in ballad blue, peacock pink, and tidal teal shades with a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. It is seen with minimal bezels on the sides and they appear more significant at the top and bottom. A dual camera setup appears to be arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset is seen with the power and volume buttons. The volume button could also work as a fingerprint scanner.

motorola edge 50 fusion androidheadlines Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

In addition to the renders, the media report includes a few details of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It is said to feature a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display and use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. It is said to get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The handset could get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It is said to arrive with a water and dust resistance rating of IP68.

Motorola will announce the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India on April 3. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is also expected to land in the country on the same day. A launch in Europe and North America could take place shortly after that.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, lightweight design
  • Smooth, 144Hz pOLED display
  • Good camera performance, 8K video recording
  • Decent battery life, 68W fast charging
  • Clean software with good custom features
  • Powerful performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras struggle with skin tones
  • Slightly expensive
  • No higher storage option available, lacks microSD slot
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Fusion review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online
iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Serious Competition From Flagship Android Phones, Leaked A18 Pro Benchmarks Show

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  3. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series to Come in Three Variants: Report
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Receive Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  6. iOS 18 to Feature New Home Screen Customisation Options: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Titanium Frame
  8. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Display Details Confirmed; Live Images Surface Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display Listed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Appears on Google Play Console Website With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  2. Realme 12X 5G India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. Zoom Introduces Workplace, an AI-Powered Collaboration Platform to Streamline Communication
  4. Bitcoin Breaches $70,000 Before Receding to $67,700, Market Under Mild Volatility
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Serious Competition From Flagship Android Phones, Leaked A18 Pro Benchmarks Show
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online
  8. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Display Details Confirmed; Live Images Surface Ahead of Imminent Launch
  9. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »