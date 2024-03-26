Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ SoC was launched in September 2022. Now, its purported successor, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, is reportedly inching towards a launch as its renders and specifications have leaked online. It is expected to go official alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3. Judging by the leak, the upcoming handset could be offered in three shades and a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Android Headlines shared alleged renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The renders show the Motorola handset in ballad blue, peacock pink, and tidal teal shades with a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. It is seen with minimal bezels on the sides and they appear more significant at the top and bottom. A dual camera setup appears to be arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset is seen with the power and volume buttons. The volume button could also work as a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

In addition to the renders, the media report includes a few details of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It is said to feature a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display and use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. It is said to get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The handset could get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It is said to arrive with a water and dust resistance rating of IP68.

Motorola will announce the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India on April 3. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is also expected to land in the country on the same day. A launch in Europe and North America could take place shortly after that.

