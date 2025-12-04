Poco C85 5G is scheduled to be launched in India by the Chinese tech firm in the second week of December. While the smartphone maker recently teased the phone's battery capacity and charging specifications, other details about its chipset, pricing details, and cameras remain under wraps. A dedicated microsite for the handset recently went live, confirming its availability in the country via Flipkart. Now, the same has been updated to reveal the colour options of the Poco C85 5G, its thickness, front design, and battery backup.

Poco C85 5G Colourways, Expected Specifications

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco C85 5G has been updated to reveal that the handset will be offered in three colourways in India, namely Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black. All three options will sport a dual-tone back panel, with vertically placed Poco branding. However, the Power Black shade is teased to ship with a gradient Poco logo. On the front, it will sport a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

Poco C85 5G is teased to feature a square rear camera module.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Moreover, the company has revealed that the Poco C series phone will be 7.99mm thick. The smartphone maker claims that the Poco C85 5G will offer more than 29 hours of “social media” browsing, over 16 hours of Instagram Reels scrolling, over 106 hours of music playback, and more than 23 hours of WhatsApp messaging.

Poco also says that the phone can be charged from 1 percent to 50 percent in about 28 minutes. It will also support Smart Charging 2.0, featuring three different charging modes.

As previously mentioned, the Poco C85 5G will be launched in India on December 9 at 12pm IST. Once launched, it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, with 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. It will carry a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square deco with an LED flash. The handset is teased to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear AI camera.

The Poco C85 5G will reportedly be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores and six Arm Cortex A55 cores. It is expected to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.20GHz. The handset could ship with Android 16 and a 720x1,600 pixel resolution display. One of the RAM and storage configurations is said to feature 4GB of RAM, too.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.