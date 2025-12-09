Poco C85 5G will launch in India in a few hours. After its debut, it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways. While its pricing details remain under wraps, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased various key specifications and features of the phone. It will be equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tech firm recently confirmed that the handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company also says that the phone will provide more than 106 hours of music playback.

Ahead of its much-anticipated India launch, here is all you need to know about the Poco C85 5G, including its expected price in India, key features, and specifications.

Poco C85 5G India Launch Details

The Poco C85 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone brand on December 9 at 12pm IST. The company has yet to announce whether it will host a dedicated live event for the phone or unveil it through a soft launch. In case the tech firm decides to host an event, it is expected to be livestreamed on the company website, its official YouTube channel, and via different social media platforms.

Poco C85 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

We still don't know the price of the Poco C85 5G in India, and it will be revealed by the Xiaomi sub-brand when the phone is launched. However, its global counterpart, which only offers 4G LTE connectivity, was launched in select markets at a starting price of $109 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option was available at an early bird price of $129 (about Rs. 11,400). In India, the phone could be priced similarly or a little higher than this.

After its launch in India, the Poco C85 5G will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It is confirmed to be offered in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways.

Poco C85 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The company has revealed various key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Poco C85 5G will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 810 nits of peak brightness, and HD+ resolution. The screen will ship with TUV Low Blue Light, TUV Flicker-Free, and TUV Circadian certifications, too.

It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM. It will also feature up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion support. The company promises two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone.

For optics, the Poco C85 5G will carry a 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash and housed inside a square camera module. The tech firm claims that the handset will ship with an IP64 rating for dust splash resistance. It is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. The handset is teased to measure 7.99mm in thickness.

