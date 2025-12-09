Technology News
English Edition

Poco C85 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Poco C85 5G will be available in India for purchase via Flipkart in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 06:00 IST
Poco C85 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco C85 5G will carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco C85 5G is teased to sport a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco C85 5G will feature a dual tone rear back panel
  • The tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Poco C85 5G will launch in India in a few hours. After its debut, it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways. While its pricing details remain under wraps, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased various key specifications and features of the phone. It will be equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tech firm recently confirmed that the handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company also says that the phone will provide more than 106 hours of music playback.

Ahead of its much-anticipated India launch, here is all you need to know about the Poco C85 5G, including its expected price in India, key features, and specifications.

Poco C85 5G India Launch Details

The Poco C85 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone brand on December 9 at 12pm IST. The company has yet to announce whether it will host a dedicated live event for the phone or unveil it through a soft launch. In case the tech firm decides to host an event, it is expected to be livestreamed on the company website, its official YouTube channel, and via different social media platforms.

Poco C85 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

We still don't know the price of the Poco C85 5G in India, and it will be revealed by the Xiaomi sub-brand when the phone is launched. However, its global counterpart, which only offers 4G LTE connectivity, was launched in select markets at a starting price of $109 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option was available at an early bird price of $129 (about Rs. 11,400). In India, the phone could be priced similarly or a little higher than this.

poco c85 5g colourways inline

After its launch in India, the Poco C85 5G will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It is confirmed to be offered in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways.

Poco C85 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The company has revealed various key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Poco C85 5G will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 810 nits of peak brightness, and HD+ resolution. The screen will ship with TUV Low Blue Light, TUV Flicker-Free, and TUV Circadian certifications, too.

It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM. It will also feature up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion support. The company promises two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone.

For optics, the Poco C85 5G will carry a 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash and housed inside a square camera module. The tech firm claims that the handset will ship with an IP64 rating for dust splash resistance. It is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. The handset is teased to measure 7.99mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C85 5G, Poco C85 5G Price in India, Poco C85 5G Specifications, Poco C85 5G India Launch, Poco C85 5G Features, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
UCO Bank Balance Check Number: How to Check UCO Balance Online Using Different Methods

Related Stories

Poco C85 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starlink Will Offer Unlimited Satellite Internet in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  3. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  4. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  5. Poco C85 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  6. Motorola Edge 70 With 5.99mm Slim Profile Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Airtel Partners With Google to Launch RCS Messaging in India
  8. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Set to Launch on This Date
  9. OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant's ChatGPT Strategy
  10. Google Could Soon Release Nano Banana 2 Flash AI Model: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  2. Scientists Unveil Screen That Produces Touchable 3D Images Using Light-Activated Pixels
  3. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network With 29-Satellite Falcon 9 Launch
  4. Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Fully Assembled, Launch Planned for 2026–2027
  5. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk (2025) Now Available for Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV
  7. Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026
  8. Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee’s Period Drama Online?
  9. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Specifications and Sale Date Revealed; Will Feature Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC
  10. OpenAI Claims Increased Enterprise Usage Amid CEO’s Code Red Declaration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »