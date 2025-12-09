Poco C85 5G was launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Tuesday, as the latest addition to its C lineup. The new smartphone will go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It will be offered in India in three distinct colourways. The Poco C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch display with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the phone will offer over 106 hours of music playback. It also ships with wired fast charging and wired reverse charging support, too.

Poco C85 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco C85 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs. 13,499. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. However, as part of an introductory offer, customers can purchase the handset at discounted prices of Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 13,499, respectively. There is also a Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI credit and debit cards.

The handset will go on sale in the country on December 16 via Flipkart. The Poco C85 5G is offered in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways.

Poco C85 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco C85 5G runs on HyperOS 2.2, which is based on last year's Android 15. The company promises two Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the new smartphone. It is equipped with a 6.9-inch flat HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate, up to 810 nits of peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the handset is an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Poco C85 5G has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Poco C85 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a QVGA camera. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an E-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone also ships with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The Poco C85 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity options, the Poco C85 5G features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. It measures 173.16x81.07x7.9mm in dimensions, while weighing about 211g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.