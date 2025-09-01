OnePlus 15 has been spotted in an image that has leaked online, hinting at the possible colourways and design of the purported handset. A tipster has also shared the RAM and storage options for the OnePlus 15 via X (formerly Twitter). Previous leaks have suggested that OnePlus could move away from its circular rear camera module design. The render is in line with these claims, showing the OnePlus 15 with a square rear camera island, housing three camera sensors.

OnePlus 15 Design, Colourways (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked a design render of the rumoured OnePlus 15 via a post) on X, along with its possible RAM and storage options. The image shows that the handset could come with a square rear camera module with rounded edges. This is in line with an earlier report, which suggested that the company might abandon its circular camera island design seen on the OnePlus 13 and previous models.

OnePlus 15 design and colour options

Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to arrive in Black, Purple, and Titanium colourways. The handset could be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. There is said to be another top-of-the-line variant, which could feature 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage.

This is not the first time that leaks regarding the OnePlus 15 have surfaced online. Recently, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) chipset.

Earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 could sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery, along with 100W wired fast charging support.

It expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 13, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The handset also sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR screen with a 510ppi pixel density, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. It features a 6,000mAh battery pack with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.