Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways

OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 14:27 IST
OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 might be offered in three colourways
  • OnePlus 15 is tipped to come in four RAM and storage configurations
  • The phone is expected to debut in China soon
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 has been spotted in an image that has leaked online, hinting at the possible colourways and design of the purported handset. A tipster has also shared the RAM and storage options for the OnePlus 15 via X (formerly Twitter). Previous leaks have suggested that OnePlus could move away from its circular rear camera module design. The render is in line with these claims, showing the OnePlus 15 with a square rear camera island, housing three camera sensors.

OnePlus 15 Design, Colourways (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked a design render of the rumoured OnePlus 15 via a post) on X, along with its possible RAM and storage options. The image shows that the handset could come with a square rear camera module with rounded edges. This is in line with an earlier report, which suggested that the company might abandon its circular camera island design seen on the OnePlus 13 and previous models.

oneplus 15 renders main OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 design and colour options
Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

 

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to arrive in Black, Purple, and Titanium colourways. The handset could be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. There is said to be another top-of-the-line variant, which could feature 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage.

This is not the first time that leaks regarding the OnePlus 15 have surfaced online. Recently, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) chipset.

Earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 could sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery, along with 100W wired fast charging support.

It expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 13, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The handset also sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR screen with a 510ppi pixel density, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. It features a 6,000mAh battery pack with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 colourways, OnePlus 15 specifications, OnePlus 15 storage, OnePlus 15 design, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site
Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. Oppo A6 Max Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Add This Feature for 'Close Friends' From Instagram
  5. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G's Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of India Debut
  6. Meta Allowed AI Chatbots to Mimic Celebrities, Send Flirtatious Messages
  7. Caltech Scientists Stretch Quantum Memory Lifetimes 30x in Major Leap
  8. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
  2. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased
  5. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery
  6. Bitcoin Drops After August Highs, Ethereum ETF Flows Indicate Ongoing Capital Rotation
  7. WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Vulnerability that Affects iOS, macOS Versions of the App
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Support Adding Status Updates for Close Friends, Just Like Instagram
  9. Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer to Invest $50 Million Annually, Eyes Major Expansion in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »