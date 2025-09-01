Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled in May as the fourth addition to the Galaxy 25 flagship lineup. Now, early rumours surrounding its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge, have started surfacing online. The device has now been spotted on China's 3C certification website, revealing some details about its battery. Interestingly, the listing contradicts earlier leaks that hinted at a switch to a silicon-carbon battery. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, as a possible replacement of the "Plus" variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Surfaces on China's 3C Website

An unannounced Samsung smartphone battery with the part number EB-BS947ABY has been listed on China's 3C website (via SamMobile), which is believed to be a component from the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. The listing suggests the handset will be equipped with a 4,078mAh battery, which will likely be marketed as 4,200mAh. This aligns with previous leaks and could give buyers looking for better battery life a solid reason to consider the slim flagship.

The alleged 3C listing also confirms that Galaxy S26 Edge will use lithium-ion battery technology, instead of silicon-carbon. Despite the benefits of silicon-carbon, such as offering higher capacity without a drastic increase in size, Samsung appears to be sticking with the old technology for now.

One of the main criticisms of the Galaxy S25 Edge has been its relatively small battery. The slim design of the flagship restricted the battery capacity to 3,900mAh, which is slightly smaller than the 4,000mAh battery found in the standard Galaxy S25.

Samsung is rumoured to release the Galaxy S26 Edge next year, replacing the "Plus" model in the Galaxy S26 lineup. The handset is expected to come with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and Exynos 2600 chipset. It is also said to be thinner than its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It sports a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It measures 5.8mm in thickness and weighs 163g.