Technology News

Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped

The Poco F5 Pro was said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 May 2023 19:50 IST
Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Poco

The Poco F5 Pro 5G is seen in a black and a white colour variant

Highlights
  • Poco F5 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The phone is likely to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display
  • It is likely to have a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor

Poco F5 Pro is scheduled to launch globally on May 9 alongside the Poco F5 smartphone. The base variant will also be released in India on the same date. The Poco F5 Pro has previously been speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60, which launched in China in December last year. Promotional images of the Poco F5 Pro smartphone have now been leaked online ahead of the launch. They hint at the colour options of the phone. Meanwhile, the tipster has also suggested key specifications that the upcoming Poco smartphone may have.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) shared on Twitter leaked promotional images of the Poco F5 Pro 5G. In the shared images, the smartphone was seen in a Black and White colour variant. The phone will launch globally on May 9 but its release date in India has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the Poco F5, successor to the Poco F4, will launch in India on May 5 in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colour options.

The leak added that the upcoming Poco F5 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 256GB. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 Pro is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel. They are seen on a rectangular camera module on the top left side of the rear panel. According to the leak, the front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Poco F5 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5160mAh battery unit with a 67W wired fast charging support. The handset is also likely to support dual SIMs, NFC, 5G, and wireless charging and features a dual stereo speaker system.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F5 Pro, Poco F5 5G series, Poco F5 Pro 5G specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
WhatsApp Rolls Out Privacy Features, Bottom Navigation Bar With New UI, and Other Updates: Details

Related Stories

Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Silent Unknown Callers in Beta Update: Details
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Offers on Smartphones
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  7. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked; Could Cost More Than Pixel 6a: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  10. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
  2. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Privacy Features, Bottom Navigation Bar With New UI, and Other Updates: Details
  5. Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Design Shown From All Angles
  8. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
  9. iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
  10. Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.