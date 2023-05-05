Poco F5 Pro is scheduled to launch globally on May 9 alongside the Poco F5 smartphone. The base variant will also be released in India on the same date. The Poco F5 Pro has previously been speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60, which launched in China in December last year. Promotional images of the Poco F5 Pro smartphone have now been leaked online ahead of the launch. They hint at the colour options of the phone. Meanwhile, the tipster has also suggested key specifications that the upcoming Poco smartphone may have.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) shared on Twitter leaked promotional images of the Poco F5 Pro 5G. In the shared images, the smartphone was seen in a Black and White colour variant. The phone will launch globally on May 9 but its release date in India has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the Poco F5, successor to the Poco F4, will launch in India on May 5 in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colour options.

The leak added that the upcoming Poco F5 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 256GB. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 Pro is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel. They are seen on a rectangular camera module on the top left side of the rear panel. According to the leak, the front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Poco F5 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5160mAh battery unit with a 67W wired fast charging support. The handset is also likely to support dual SIMs, NFC, 5G, and wireless charging and features a dual stereo speaker system.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.