Poco F7 Ultra India Launch Officially Teased; May Arrive Alongside Poco F7

Poco F7 Ultra India variant may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 Ultra global variant has IP68 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Ultra has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • It has a 5,300mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless charging support
  • The base Poco F7 may pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W charging support
Poco F7 Ultra will likely be available in India soon. A senior company executive has teased the arrival of the Ultra variant in the country. The Indian variant is expected to share similarities with its global counterpart. The Poco F7 Ultra was unveiled in select global markets in March alongside the Poco F7 Pro, which is unlikely to have an India launch, at least just yet. However, a purported base Poco F7 model had recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting its imminent India launch. 

Poco F7 Ultra India Launch Officially Teased

Poco India Chief Himanshu Tandon teased the India launch of the Poco F7 Ultra in an X post. With the caption reading "Knock Knock!!" he shared an image of himself using a Poco F7 Ultra handset, standing in front of the handset's promotional banner. Text on the image says "Ultravision sees it all."

Notably, Tandon had recently asked his followers on X if the company should explore bringing the Poco F7 Pro or the Poco F7 Ultra in India. The recent teaser suggests that Poco is gearing up to bring the Ultra version to the Indian market.

The Indian version of the Poco F7 Ultra is expected to share similar features as its global counterpart, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 5,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well as a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a telephoto camera.

In the US, the Poco F7 Ultra price is marked at $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, respectively. It is offered in Black and Yellow colourways. The handset has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Alongside the Ultra model, we may see Poco introduce the base Poco F7 variant in India as well. The handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 25053PC47I, suggesting its imminent launch in the country. The model number hints at a May launch. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 1.5K display, and a glass body with a metal middle frame. It may pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
