Poco F7 Ultra was launched in select global markets on Thursday alongside the Poco F7 Pro. The new Poco F7 series smartphones flaunt a 6.67-inch WQHD+ display with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The Poco F7 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra version has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. The Poco F7 Ultra has a 5,300mAh battery, whereas the Poco F7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh cell. Both models have a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera sensor on the rear, however, the Ultra model also has a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom.

Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Price, Specifications

Price of Poco F7 Ultra is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options, respectively. It is available in Black and Yellow shades.

The Poco F7 Pro is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It is released in Black, Blue and SIlver colourways. These are early bird prices, and Poco is yet to confirm how long the introductory price tags will be valid.

Poco F7 Ultra Specifications

The Poco F7 Ultra runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) flow AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It has a dedicated graphics chip named VisionBoost D7 to enhance graphics and frame rates in games and videos.

Poco F7 Ultra

Photo Credit: Poco

For optics, the Poco F7 Ulltra has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with support for OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 32-megapixel ultra wide camera. The 50-megapixel telephoto camera has 2.5x optical zoom, 60mm focal length, and supports 10cm macro photography. There is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. The new phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the Poco F7 Ultra include Navic, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, flicker sensor and proximity sensor. It has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI-based face-unlocking system. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification.

The handset employs a LiquidCool 4.0 technology with a 5,400mm square dual-channel IceLoop system for thermal management. It has an X-axis linear vibration motor as well.

Poco F7 Ultra carries a 5,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.39 and weighs 212 grams.

Poco F7 Pro Specifications

The Poco F7 Pro has the same software and display specifications as the Poco F7 Ultra. The Pro model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside up to 12GB RAM and a maximum 512GB storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It boasts a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options and sensors are almost similar to the Poco F7 Ultra. It also boasts an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, IP68-rated build, an AI face-unlocking feature, and stereo speakers. It has the LiquidCool 4.0 technology for thermal management.

The Poco F7 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging support. It measures 160.26x74.95x8.12mm and weighs 206 grams.